Kazakhstan, what happened to the Nazarbayev clan? Dariga, the favorite daughter, is preparing for the “throne” – Corriere.it

The former president had so far been able to exercise absolute control, but his dauphin Tokayev’s call for Russian military intervention appeared to be a sign of weakness

«There you are, by the sea …!». To the largest country in the world without sea and without democracy, every now and then it also touches this: listening to the warbling of Dariga Nazarbayeva, the favorite daughter of the Leader of the Nation, the predestined heir that the Kazakh press (of which she owns) describes as a nightingale and that when she leaves the Senate (of which she is president) she goes on state TV (of which she is the founder) to sing folk ballads, old hits by Joe Dassin, the inevitable Toto Cutugno and the beloved French version of “Luglio” by Riccardo Del Turco, «July with the good that I love you / I believed in a mistake…». Normal things in Nazarbayev-stan. Where the anger against the Nazarbayev clan, well before the price of gas, it has been running for years on a sea ​​of ​​abuse, of crimes, of follies. Cities changed names. Ordinances to enforce the use of the apostrophe. Fables for children adapted to the epic of the regime.

“Everyone go on vacation to Kazakhstan”, exhorted in 2008 the Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who from the Belarusian Lukashenko onwards has always been generous with Putin’s allies: “There is a gentleman who is a friend of mine, not to case got 92% of the vote. A consensus that cannot fail to be based on facts ». The consensus is in the numbers: it is since 1991 that 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev grinds percentages ranging between 90 and 98%, never less, and basically what matters that all international observers have always judged them elections-scams, that a referendum (obviously 90% voted) gives them the right to be elected for life, that even the candidates of the opposition renounce to be voted and recommend to prefer him, the Aksakal, the Old Wise, the National Leader that Amnesty International regularly accuses of torture, targeted killings and so on.

The facts say that Nursultan, literally “the Sultan of Light”, surprisingly resigned in 2019 demanding total immunity: as of yesterday he was also forced to leave the Security Council which was supposed to prevent street clashes, the Sultan is urged that the court remains protected. So far it has been able to exercise absolute control, but the call for Russian military intervention by its Dauphin President Tokayev appeared to be a sign of weakness. And the network of support of many foreign leaders seems a bit frayed, which once passed through Tony Blair and David Cameron, today through Erdogan’s Turkey and China, tomorrow who knows. Something of this network was also understood in Italy in the summer of 2013, when the police arrested in Rome and then expelled Alma Shalabayeva, wife of an opponent. The Minister of the Interior was Angelino Alfano and the government was accused of having inexplicably violated all normal deportation procedures. Nazarbayev has always been quick to find the right friends, to download the useless ones and to smell the reversals, ever since he dared to say no to a declining Gorbachev who wanted to appoint him vice president of the last USSR, or threw away the habit of an atheist communist to put on the turban of the anti-Iranian Sunni. With all the gas and uranium that in thirty years of power he has sold around the world, especially to us Italians, it has been easy for him to relaunch the economy – while leaving i Kazakhs, less than twenty million, little more than starvation – and rebuild a brand new capital, Astana, modestly renamed Nursultan three years ago.

A little less, the Sultan was able to appease the appetites of the court. Starting with Dariga, 58, the first of three daughters, who founded a party that later merged into that of his father (“you have returned to your father!” was public recognition) and alternates, while waiting to ascend the presidential throne, concerts on the Champs-Elisées with roles in musical films. It is the ambitious Dariga who keeps the safe, they say: The Panama Papers disclosed his immense offshore deposits in the Virgin Islands, including the title deed to Sherock Holmes’ mock house in London at 221B Baker Street.

His disagreements with President Tokayev are known, who temporarily usurped its throne. But Dariga knows how to wait, as long as the clan survives furious crowds who now insult her in the squares.

Moreover, in the court of the Nazarbayevs they are not used to dissent. And a strange curse has always fallen on those who have broken the rules. Rakhat Aliyev, the ex-husband di Dariga, former head of services and Kazakh ambassador, entered into conflict with the family and discovered, despite himself, that he was divorced while he was abroad. The poor son-in-law of the National Leader unsuccessfully asked for political asylum in Malta and Cyprus, but was pursued by an international arrest order for murder and was jailed in solitary confinement in Austria: mysteriously, they found him hanged. And Dariga’s son? Also the young Nurali he was the owner of fortunes in the Panama Papers, he was a promising footballer who passed through Chelsea and Portsmouth, he had a habit of cocaine and of talking a little too much: on Facebook, he told the “medieval mentality” of his relatives, he revealed to be born of incest, he denounced the “corruption of the family and of those who do business between Russia and Kazakhstan”, then in 2020 he fled to London and asked for asylum, too. “They want to kill me,” he explained. Six months later, he died. “Cardiac arrest”. At 29 years old.