Kazushige Nojima against obsessive fans, will no longer talk about the game

Kazushige Nojima is one of the authors of the script for Final Fantasy VII Remake, therefore an important figure for the Square Enix game. The author has long been targeted on Twitter and has now made a drastic decision.

With a message of release, Kazushige Nojima he says he’s bored of the numerous messages he receives between threats and offenses, real harassment that result in private messages and public Tweets with very questionable contents. on Twitter, limiting the use of the social network to his personal activities but without venturing into discussions about the game or the series.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the most talked about games of recent years and the possibility of being able to talk openly with one of the authors of the screenplay obviously also led to many conflicts between the author and the public, with the community that soon began to try to assert its reasons by offending and disrespecting, up to apparently leading to real harassing behavior towards Nojima, who thus decides to put an end to the discussions on the game.