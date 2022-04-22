KDE Gear 22.04 introduces Kalendar and notable usability improvements

KDE Gear 22.04 has been published as the latest version of the project’s suite of applications, although there are some like Krita that go free. This time we find many improvements and a new addition for those looking for personal organization software.

Calendar

We start with the new addition, which has officially arrived at KDE Gear 22.04. Kalendar is an application of calendar and tasks to which we dedicated a detailed article last February. The reason for its existence is based on the need to deliver a more modular framework, allowing you to run your application or calendar functions without having to lug around a larger component like Kontact, a situation that is the same as with GNOME Calendar. Regarding Evolution.

On the other hand, Kalendar comes to provide a modernization in terms of design and interface, not only for the appearance of the application, but also to better adjust it to the design lines used by KDE Plasma for a long time. Hopefully Kalendar, which runs on top of Akonadi and supports Plasma Mobile, will improve the personal organization issue for KDE Plasma users.

Dolphin

As for the consolidated applications of the KDE catalog, in the Dolphin file explorer we find that it is now capable of showing the thumbnails of EPUB files and adds the ‘.part’ extension to files that have been partially copied or downloaded. When a compression task is carried out on files or folders, Dolphin will now take care of suggesting a more meaningful name for the compressed file, in addition to having included important improvements for languages ​​that are written from right to left.

Continuing with Dolphin, connectivity to MTP devices has been improved and users unfamiliar with this release can now find the app by searching the launcher for terms like “Explorer”, “Finder”, “file manager” (file manager) and “share network” (network share).

Konsole

For Konsole, KDE’s graphical terminal application, the SSH plugin has been improved and it is now possible to assign different visual profiles to each SSH account. As a novelty, the quick commands have been incorporated, which are accessible through Complements> “Show quick commands” and allow the user to create short scripts and invoke them whenever the user wants with just a couple of clicks.

Another interesting new feature of Konsole is the support for Sixel images that can be displayed inside the window. Also, it is now possible to open the current or any other directory in Konsole by right clicking from any KDE application and not just the file explorer.

kdenlive

Kdenlive is a powerful non-linear video editor with a very flexible interface and that, compared to many of its rivals, stands out for having a smoother learning curve, making it an ideal application to get started in the sector.

In KDE Gear 22.04 it has been highlighted that now the application works on Apple M1 processors, though that doesn’t mean the build is native. On the other hand and for all platforms, the render dialog has been revamped and it has incorporated two new features: the possibility of creating personalized profiles to adapt the resulting video to the user’s needs and the possibility of rendering by zones using the guides on the timeline.

Kate

Kate doesn’t want to be just a text editor, but a powerful tool for editing code, including HTML, LaTeX, and Markdown, and offering comprehensive Git support along with code templates.

Kate boots faster from this launch, makes it easy to navigate through the directories and files of a project and to differentiate between files that have the same name (something that can be common when using frameworks for software development). It has also incorporated a reset menu, code indentation design improvements, and improvements to Wayland support, usability, and stability.

okulate

Okular is one of the most powerful document viewers out there for Linux. As part of the KDE project, it is published as free software, something that is of great value to many users.

Okular, which is the first software application to receive a Blue Angel eco-certification in recognition of its sustainable software design, has incorporated KDE Gear 22.04 usability improvements, user interface improvements to make it more friendly, introduces a welcome screen when it is opened directly without loading a document and warns when a document is signed with an invalid certificate.

And more things

The KDE Gear catalog is extensive, so in version 22.04, in addition to everything mentioned, we have improved drag and drop and touch screen support in the Elisa audio player, an annotation tool added to Spectacle, the addition of a print preview option in Gwenview and improved support for companies like Renfe and Amtrak in KDE Itinerary.

KDE Gear 22.04, whose details are published in the official announcement, can be easily obtained through KDE neon or a rolling release distribution such as Arch Linux. Many of the applications are distributed independently in Flatpak and Snap format.