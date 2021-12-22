Kean and Bernardeschi continue their ascent – Corriere.it

from Paolo Tomaselli, sent to Turin

Allegri’s team takes the lead in the first half, they seem to be in control but in the second half Mazzarri’s men waste two scoring until the Tuscan winger’s net

In the stadium where he built the longest tyranny of Italian football, it is not easy to get used to this Juventus too democratic, given that it grants at least an opportunity to anyone who wants to go and get it, big or “small”: as often happens, Madama takes the lead, plays a fairly convincing half hour (in front of just 11,197 spectators), then he slows down, turns on itself, misses easy goals and risks being reassembled even by the penultimate Cagliari.

In the end Bernardeschi thinks about it, with a diagonal from the left to chase away the bad thoughts and to make the couple with the header of the advantage at the end of the first half of Kean, on a cross from the right of the same teammate of the national team. Not only that: with Atalanta’s unexpected draw in Genoa, Allegri’s team gets closer to the Champions area, now 4 points away. As a pre-Christmas balance sheet, it’s not so bad, even if in the second round it will be necessary to have a Juve with a different killer instinct, which will start to frighten the opponents again, starting with those on the right side of the table.

Halfway through the second half, Mazzarri’s team, fresh from two 4-0 against Inter and Udinese and from the purge of Godin and Caceres, also has their chance, moreover double, to equalize: first Dalbert kicks out slightly on a cross from Bellanova and shortly after Joao Pedro forces Szczesny to a parade complicated to deflect the header over the crossbar. In Salerno it was the post that saved Juventus from a possible 1-1, in Venice, on the other hand, Aramu’s masterpiece goal cost two very heavy points and prevented Allegri from playing, while in Bologna De Ligt had been essential to avoid problems before the 2-0. The moral does not change, because it is Juve that does not change in a clear way: there is never to be too calm with this team, who wins the fourth game of the last five (three of which with the last three of the standings), but does not yet seem to have the strength and awareness of those who have put away enough supplies for a winter that promises to be very rigid: almost all direct clashes – Inter apart from, even if there is the Supercoppa match on January 12 – arrive between January and the beginning of February. For Juve, the balance of the first leg against opponents of the same rank is not so negative, but it does not authorize too much optimism, especially if reinforcements do not arrive from the market: equal with Milan and Inter, victories with Rome, Lazio, Fiorentina and ko with Napoli and Atalanta.

A post at the beginning of the game by Kean and his 1-0 whip they suggest a downhill recovery, but without ups and downs – and without Dybala, Chiesa, Chiellini, Danilo – Juve does not enjoy themselves. And anyway there are also the opponents: Cagliari gives some signs of awakening, both in the spirit and in the race (with Pereiro to press Arthur), but miss the right moment. And also Juve sooner or later get tired of being so democratic with everyone.