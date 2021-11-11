Sports

Kean, De Sciglio and Chiellini: news on their conditions!

There Juventus has communicated updates on the physical conditions of his injured players.

Moise Kean went back to work as a team while Mattia De Sciglio continues his rehabilitation process.

Giorgio Chiellini, after diagnostic tests, showed ainflammation of the junction of the tendon muscle of the left Achilles tendon. His condition will be monitored daily. The club statement:

“DoAfter the afternoon training session yesterday, the bianconeri’s work continues.

This morning the players who remained available to Mister Allegri during this last break for the national teams met for a new training session which focused on the athletic part. Tomorrow appointment fixed again for the morning.

Moise Kean he carried out the entire working session in a group. Mattia De Sciglio continue pre-established physiotherapy path.

The diagnostic tests to which he was subjected Giorgio Chiellini this morning at J | Medical they highlighted inflammation of the muscle tendon junction of the left Achilles tendon. His condition will be monitored daily “

