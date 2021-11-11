Kean is the first remedy for Allegri

TURIN – No Juventus players in the top 25 of the Serie A top scorers . It’s okay that the Italian championship is almost always won by whoever has the best defense, but a lot of goals still have to be scored. And to the Juventus in fact they are missing: because leaving out the Naples record with his four goals conceded, the 15 goals conceded by the bianconeri are the same as Atalanta , fourth, two more than Inter , third, and four more than the Milan , co-leaders. These four teams, and such Rome and Lazio fifth and sixth, however, they scored more than twenty goals: from 29 for Inter to 21 for the Giallorossi. Juventus 16 and in fact are moving on the market for a striker. Even if he manages to find him in January, however, in the meantime he will have to play nine games, in which he plays a lot.

Kean in the group, reinforcement for Allegri

The first place in the group of Champions and the future in the league: because to dream it Scudetto it is essential to gnaw points from the leaders before Christmas, while throwing others away would also risk compromising the race for the next Champions League. You will need to win and to do so you will need to score, without reinforcements from the transfer market. A reinforcement, however, Massimiliano Allegri he found him yesterday at Continassa and will be able to count on him from the resumption of the championship, Saturday 20 in Rome against Lazio: Moise Kean.

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport