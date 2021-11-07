Keane in tackle on United: “With these guys I give up: they seem drunk at the end of the evening”

Red Devils who discover themselves as fragile as and more than the last. And to fuel the controversy is Roy Keane

United is also defeated in the derby which gives the City technical and city superiority. A 0-2 that is very close to Guardiola’s team who has spared further humiliations to their opponents by preferring to manage rather than sink. The Manchester derby leaves behind the certainty that the English champions are still in another category for the Red Devils who find themselves as fragile as and more than last. And without Ronaldo removing the chestnuts from the fire, there is yet another burn. And to fuel the controversy is Roy Keane. His judgment on United and the team’s prospects leaves no room for interpretation.

POVERTY’ – The former midfielder expressed a skysports your own disappointment. “A comfortable victory for Manchester City. After all, they have just played for Manchester United. This performance was even worse than the defeat against Liverpool. A match of absolute poverty: the difference in class, quality, organization and personality is Obvious. The first goal after a few minutes killed the game. United had time to regroup, but they didn’t succeed. “

DRUNK – The former Red Devil enters into tackles on individuals and collectives. “United are totally out of their minds, they’ve been wiped out. If I look at Shaw and De Gea I wonder what chance this team can have. I’ve been angry with these players for years, but now I’ve decided to give up. I give up. McTominay is standing. still learning and not ready. Like Fred in midfield. These players are not good enough for Manchester United. A team that looks like a drunk at the end of the night looking for a fight. “

OLD TRAFFORD – Keane then emphasized the sudden violability of Old Trafford. From an impregnable fort to a land of conquest. “Phil Foden said it was difficult to play here. It doesn’t really seem like a complicated place to me. For information just ask Liverpool, West Ham and Aston Villa. It seems to me that anyone who comes to Old Trafford has good hope to come out happy. I know that United’s external performance has been extraordinary in the last season, but in the end it is in the home games that the foundation for being competitive in the league is laid.

November 6, 2021 (change November 6, 2021 | 16:38)

