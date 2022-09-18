Keanu, come back anytime

Dear Don Keanu: I hope your stay in Jerez these days has been to your liking. I would like to tell you something about what you may have seen, heard and even smelled. So that there are no mistakes.

Let’s see, Jerez is not Matrix. Sometimes it may seem that here we live in a parallel reality or that time has stopped, but no, no. It is that we are like that. In this city we have never allowed ourselves to be dominated by machines. Well, only because of the ones in the shop window of Arroyo, the store in La Porvera. That you walk by and you go crazy looking at the Olivetti and the Olympia and, when you realize it, you’re already going through the Angustias and you’re still wondering: how many typewriters has that man sold in the last ten years? By the way, since we trust you, I’m going to take you on a first-name basis. Don’t tell me that a store like this isn’t cooler than the AppleStore those you have in Los Angeles. It’s like if you compare me La Moderna with a starbucks. Nothing to see.









The buses. Some of you will have seen that they are cascaetes. You and Sandra Bullock here would have had it screwed to keep the speed at 50 miles per hour. It happens to you about the movie in the ring road and you don’t make it to Plaza Esteve in one piece. I’m telling you, Keanu. Another thing. Maybe you have come across a man who is walking down the street with a chest like that of a sparrow, shaking hands with everyone and saying Look at you, I’m already free, huh? Z’entire you or not z’entire?. He is a former governor of the city, who was in state prison because he was reported by another former governor, who also set foot in the penitentiary because… Well, it’s a long story, my friend.

And about the plague. You see, Keanu, you’ve had some bad luck there. There are times that he has been able to smell regularly from the sugar factory, from some pig farm on the outskirts, from nearby dairy farms, or from the sewage treatment plant… But the smell is like poop from the last few days, of course not. That you were walking down the street and you saw half of Jerez looking at the soles of his shoes. That had never happened. There were people who were already blaming the Tempul monkeys, the little animals. In the end it was that they are throwing gullies of manure to the vineyards.

Another day I’ll talk to you, dear, about the flamingos who wear Gucci, the roundabouts, or the bills from the circuit where you were riding your motorcycle. But I’m running out of space and I have to give way to my neighbors José Aguilar, Miki&Duarte and Carmen Oteo, who are looking at me askance. Hey, Keanu, come back whenever you want.