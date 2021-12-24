News

Keanu Reeves: 25 things you (maybe) don't know about him

20) For many successful films – like The devil’s advocate with Al Pacino and The reserves with Gene Hackman, he had his cachet cut by 90% to allow the production to hire another star to play with.

21) Money doesn’t matter to Keanu. “Money is the last thing I think about. I could easily live with what I have already earned for the next few centuries ».

22) He is literally a bookworm. Swap books with friends on set, and it doesn’t take long to finish them.

23) His parents, Hawaiian dad and English mom, met on a beach in Beirut in 1960 and after Reeves was born in 1964 they moved to Australia.

24) Her mom’s second husband, director Paul Aaron, played an important role in her introduction to film. Always at The Guardian, Keanu stated that “around the age of 15, during the summer holidays, he made me assist the production of one of his films, The Force of One. I was a handyman, I carried things, I managed the crowd during the outdoor shooting. I even brought a Sprite to Hollywood legend Claudette Colbert. I looked at the actors, I saw how a film set really works, the call sheets, the generator, the lights, the lunch times “.

25) At a New York party promoting one of his films, the bouncer didn’t recognize him. No scene, he patiently lined up in the rain.

