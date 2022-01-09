Keanu Reeves: 7 great performances of the actor | Cinema

Keanu Reeves has many qualities that make a small cult dedicated to him legitimate. He is a huge star who has never paid too much attention to his popularity, always living it as a passing gift. He has faced many private pains, such as the death of his eldest daughter and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Syme. He was able to get up several times, without ever pretending to teach others about life. Extremely respectful of women (when the admirers ask him for a photo he never touches them) he is particularly attentive to people. He gets up to seat those in difficulty during a trip on the subway, takes public transport like any “common” person.

His face is the symbol of the 90s. And he is very special: born in Beirut to an American father of Hawaiian, Chinese, Portuguese, English, Italian and French origins and an English mother, Keanu has a cinematic face, with recognizable and unique features. A particular face, too similar to that of Charlemagne and Paul Mounet not to suspect the actor’s immortality. Above all, however, he has a dedication to the roles and a passion for what he does that are clearly visible in the behind the scenes and in the interviews.

The problem is that they don’t always hold up what you see on the screen.

Over the years, his acting style has been set on a cold, not very expressive and very physical tone, often teased and associated with the inability to express emotions by acting. Defending Keanu Reeves in this isn’t the simplest of tasks. Indeed some performances, like the one in Ultimatum to the earth or Johnny Mnemonic, are well below the mark. However, one cannot judge an entire career on the basis of some failures without also putting successes on the table. As an actor, he has always been unable to adapt to the films in which he appeared. It is equally true, however, that every time the right movie has gone to Keanu, both of them have benefited incredibly.

Here we try to give you some of his interpretations (excluding the obvious one of Neo in Matrix) to be used to reply to those who argue that his interpretative skills are not very suitable for cinema.

INDEX

Point Break Toy Story 4 The Neon Demon John Wick The Gift Until maybe you part A Scanner Darkly – a dark peer

Point Break

In Point Break you play the role of an FBI agent in pursuit of a robber. Justice, friendship, sport and surfing on the edge of life. Point Break it’s a great film and, with all the difficulties that history brings with it, Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze offer a relationship between two seemingly opposite poles that conquers and remains in the history of action. It was 1991 and Keanu Reeves established himself as the face of testosterone films, totally dedicated to the role and capable of ranging from heart-pounding sequences and intense moments of character development.

Toy Story 4

Duke Kaboom: when a character is the alternate version, in a parallel dimension, of the actor who plays him. Keanu Reeves voices the toy-stuntman from the fourth film in the series Toy Story. Irresistible and exciting thanks to his voice. Deeply self-deprecating, it’s hilarious, but it doesn’t detract from feelings. Indeed, Reeves gives a lot of nuances to the toy he plays with passion. He went out of his way to get the part. He wanted her and it shows. The story of uncertainties, falls and rebirths is the heart of the film thanks to the actor’s hoarse and convincing voice.

The Neon Demon

Not only action, but also more complex works. Early in his career he was confronted with Much ado about nothing giving life to Don Giovanni in Kenneth Branagh’s film. An interpretation not in its strings, but brought home with dignity. He shone in Beautiful and damned by Gus Van Sant alongside River Phoenix in 1991. Another arthouse film, another story: no one remembers him in The Neon Demon, but his presence is perfect. In a vampire film, fashion, appearance, success and downfall, in the few moments in which it is on stage it is perfectly integrated into the atmosphere of the film. Not just a star put there to sell a very complex work for the general public, but a great added value to the sense and atmosphere desired by Nicholas Winding Refn.

John Wick

From Speed to John Wick, obviously passing through Neo di Matrix. There is so much to say about Keanu Reeves’ action career. So we will limit ourselves here to writing a little: watch these movies. Admire the dedication, the enthusiasm with which he faces even the most difficult stunts and how much he believes in the value of these productions, managing to elevate an idea executed with a “series B” budget to a blockbuster one, always maintaining the quality of “series A”. Today, action artists like him are a rare commodity.

The Gift

A complex and negative character that of The Gift, passable supernatural thriller directed by Sam Raimi. Donnie Barksdale is an abusive husband accused of a terrible murder and the subject of endless twists and turns. He is one of the characters furthest from Reeves’ character, which he manages to represent convincingly. It keeps pace with an incredible cast also made up of Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi, Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes and JK Simmons.

Until maybe you part

Already in 1989 with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure he had shown that he knew how to handle comedy with irony and self-irony. Paired with Alex Winter it works particularly in the film that launched her popularity. It is not uncommon to see the very serious actor devote himself to metacinematographic roles (or extras) like that of SpongeBob friends on the run. In the Netflix movie Until maybe you part Keanu Reeves is the only thing that is truly memorable. It spawned countless memes. Alone he saves a film (and only he saves himself).

A Scanner Darkly – A dark peer

What a movie this rotoscope adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s nightmares. Looking at it it feels like an LSD trip and Richard Linklater’s direction is, as always, crazy. Keanu Reeves is particularly comfortable with the hybrid technique between live action and animation. The result is an uncomfortable vision, difficult to digest and deeply disturbing. One of his best performances, and a cinematic place where we never thought we would see him.

Which films with Keanu Reeves did you particularly love? Let us know in the comments!