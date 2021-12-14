Keanu Reeves: A fan trailer shows him as Ghost Rider

Thanks to The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves is on the crest of the wave. Now, a new one has gone viral online fan trailer showing him in the role of Ghost Rider, superhero belonging to the pantheon of Marvel Studios.

In the past, Keanu Reeves has revealed that it would take enormous pleasure to play a character like Ghost Rider and stryderHD immediately obliged him by creating a fan trailer uploaded to YouTube. The video uses clips from films with Nicolas Cage, Agents of SHIELD and other projects with Keanu Reeves. The result is fun and introduces what we might see on the big screen in a few years.

Recently, Keanu Reeves told Esquire: “For me it would be an honor to take part in this multiverse that was joined by the best directors and the greatest visionaries around who were able to create something unique. The ambition is truly huge. It would be really cool to be a part of. of this reality “.

Starting from January 1, 2022, Keanu Reeves will be in Italian cinemas thanks to The Matrix Resurrections, in which he will return to play the role of Neo. In addition to him, the film will consist of a cast that includes the names of Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Ellen Hollman, Lambert Wilson and Jada Pinkett Smith. The film is directed by Lana Wachowski, starting with a script co-written by David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.