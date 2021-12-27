Keanu Reeves: a real geek with a dream garage – VIDEO

The Christmas period has always been quite busy for Hollywood stars: at the turn of the year, in fact, many films are released in cinemas all over the world, many of which are destined to become colossals. In 2022 Keanu Reeves returns to play the role of Neo for Matrix Resurrection, the last chapter of the famous science fiction saga begun in 1999. When it comes to Reeves, however, motorcycles always have their place: the actor is in fact a true enthusiast who has also founded his brand for some years, Arch Motorcycle. In his garage, however, there are not only his bikes but much, much more.

The birth of a passion

Keanu Reeves is not the classic Hollywood star with the whim to put expensive objects on display: just think that in fact, despite the dozens of motorcycles owned and still in the garage, Reeves had only two cars in his life. The love for two wheels was born on a film set in Germany, where he learned to ride despite there being contractual clauses that prevented him from getting on a motorcycle. Since that moment the sacred fire has never been extinguished, so much so that in 2007, after meeting with the customizer Gard Hollinger to have a special prepared, to found his own motorcycle manufacturer. But Keanu is a guy who likes to share: often the Canadian actor was the protagonist of simple and empathic gestures, more than rare among movie stars: a few months ago a video of his in which he helps the crew to move objects became viral of the set, but over the years he has been seen taking the subway, helping the homeless, offering breakfast to strangers on his birthday … A list that may never end and that is enriched by a gift given to the stunt team that fought against him in the famous fight scene in The Matrix: the last day of shooting Reeves made each of the 12 “opponents” find a brand new Harley-Davidson!

A true geek collection!

Although his bikes are extremely exaggerated sport-cruisers in terms of performance, components and cost, Keanu Reeves is a motorcyclist who likes curbs a lot: in fact, in his garage you can see two Aprilia RSV4s, one Yamaha YZF-R1 in the beautiful Speed ​​Blocks livery by Kenny Roberts and a Kawasaki ZX-10R. In one corner there is also a unique piece, which no one but him should own: the Ducati 998 in “Matrix Green“ protagonist of Matrix Reloaded, which brings with it a couple of curiosities. It is the bike with which Carrie-Anne Moss, aka Trinity, learned to ride the bike before shooting, and above all it brings with it a mystery: in the film there would seem to be a 996, but there are those who swear that the bike in the film it’s really her.

Not just superbike …

There are not only sports, but also one Norton Commando 850, the only survivor of a collection of Norton by Reeves and his second motorcycle purchased, and a custom signed West Coast Chopper, a famous American workshop that has created a one-of-a-kind model that reminded Reeves of the first motorcyclists he had seen in his life, namely the gangs of Canadian bikers and of course all his Arch.