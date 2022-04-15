Keanu Reeves, actor of ‘Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’, visited Costa Rica

The renowned 57-year-old actor Keanu Reeves visited Costa Rica for almost two weeks, since he entered the country last Friday, April 1, and left the country yesterday, Wednesday, April 13, as confirmed by the General Directorate of Immigration and Immigration.

According to images circulating on social networks, several people recognized him at the Daniel Oduber Quirós airport, in Liberia, Guanacaste, and took pictures with the movie star.

Reeves is especially known for his role as Neo, in the saga Matrix. However, he is also well remembered for his performance in the saga John Wick and in the film Constantine, among other successful productions. In early 2005, she was even awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Canadian actor of Lebanese origin has been characterized by his humility and good treatment with his followers, proof of this were the photographs that circulated yesterday Wednesday on social networks. Even officials from the Costa Rican air terminal got pictures with the actor.

Recently, Reeves was involved in a controversy with the People’s Republic of China, as his position in favor of the independence of Tibet caused the Asian giant to remove all films starring the Canadian from its platforms.

This was because the actor and musician attended the virtual benefit concert Tibetan House, on March 3. The event in support of Tibetan independence was also attended by Laurie Anderson, Patti Smith, Philip Glass, Cyndi Lauper and Iggy Pop, among others.

After almost two weeks of vacation in Costa Rica, Keanu Reeves left the country this Wednesday, April 13.