Keanu Reeves actually married to Winona Ryder, the revelation of the actor

Keanu Reeves reveals that on the set of the movie “Dracula” with Winona Ryder a wedding was celebrated not by actors, but by real priests and therefore it would be valid in all respects.

Keanu Reeves And Winona Ryder they have always had a beautiful friendship relationship. Met each other on the set of Dracula directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the two had to shoot a scene that for years left several doubts about the nature of the bond between the stars which, however, the Canadian actor clarified in an interview with Esquire, where he talked about the new chapter Matrix which will soon arrive in theaters, but also of the wedding that would have been celebrated right on the set of the film.

The marriage of Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder

Keanu Reeves is undoubtedly one of the most available actors in Hollywood, as he has shown on several occasions and it is not surprising that, therefore, he found himself answering some questions that refer to events of about thirty years ago. On the set of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”, in fact, Winona Ryder and Reeves get married and the actor reveals a rather interesting curiosity: “The entire wedding scene was filmed in the presence of real priests, not actors. Winona says we’re married, even Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married before God ” the star declared nonchalantly during the interview.

The friendship between the two stars

Whether they are really married or not, the two of them have established a friendship that lasts years after that film. The actress then recounted with a certain nostalgia that time spent together, also recalling a gesture of gallantry that Reeves had towards her during the filming. The actor, in fact, refused to insult her, although it was a request from the director, because he felt that it was not appropriate to offend her in order to make her cry seem more real.

Keanu Reeves again as Neo

The actor will be Neo again in the fourth Matrix movie. In the interview with Esquire he said about his return to the big screen: “Making this movie changed my life, and it was a wonderful creative experience. And so playing Neo in the Matrix trilogy and now the fourth one has had an impact on my personal and creative life. ”