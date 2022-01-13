Keanu Reeves admits he’s never played it, and doesn’t play video games in general

A few days ago many of you have had the opportunity to discover The Matrix Awakens, an exclusively next-gen experience for PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X that will allow you to discover the potential of Unreal Engine 5. The experience was presented by Keanu Reeves, also star of Cyberpunk 2077, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The actor was interviewed by The Verge to talk not only about the Matrix, the next-gen experience and the new upcoming film. Then move on to topics more related to reality such as the Facebook Metaverse and cryptocurrencies. But the real shock announcement concerns video games and Cyberpunk 2077 in particular.

Keanu Reeves in the interview admitted that he had never played Cyberpunk 2077, but only limited himself to watching a few demos. This is in stark contrast to the statements made by Adam Kiciński in November 2020. Last year the studio’s CEO announced: “Keanu Reeves has already played the title. From what I know he hasn’t finished it yet. However he tried it and loved it “.

To make his statements even stronger is the clarification that the actor doesn’t like video games in general, and obviously he doesn’t play it in his spare time.

As we know from its launch a year ago, until today, Cyberpunk 2077 has lived a kind of double life. On the one hand, the PC version that stunned many (especially the press that could only try the one before the launch), and on the other hand the bad port for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the verge of technical disaster.

To date, after a year of patches, CD Projekt RED has somehow managed to fix the old gen version, waiting for the next-gen patch that should bring the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions closer to the PC version.

