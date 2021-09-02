Keanu Reeves: age, wife, girlfriend, children, photos yesterday and today, movies, heritage, height, family, Instagram

Keanu Reeves is a fascinating Canadian actor of international fame, one of the most beloved faces in the world of entertainment. Elegant and mysterious, it manages to make entire generations fall in love with itself for its intriguing beauty, the result of the genetic mix that runs through its veins. Let’s get to know him better.

Who is Keanu Reeves?

Kenau Revees is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating and well-known actors in the world of cinema, loved and appreciated internationally for his skills as a great artist. His blood runs Hawaiian, Chinese, Portuguese, Irish, French and Italian blood from his father and English from his father. Fruit of genetics or talent, he has managed to give life to a successful career over the years.

Age

Keanu Reeves is 57 years old: he was born in Lebanon, in the capital Beirut, on 2 September 1964, under the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Full name

Keanu Charles Reeves is the actor’s full name.

Meaning of the name

The name Keanu is the shortened form of Hawaiian Keaweaheulu, what does it mean light breeze rising (from the sea to the mountains). When the actor first showed up in Hollywood, his agent still thought the name was too exotic and early in his career advised him to simply call himself KC Reeves.

Nationality of Keanu Reeves

Despite being born in Lebanon, Keanu is of Canadian nationality.

Wife and children

Keanu met actress Jennifer Syme in the late nineties and with her began a beautiful love story that seemed destined for absolute happiness, especially when the couple discovered they were expecting a baby. Unfortunately the baby, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, after 8 months of pregnancy, was born dead due to a congenital heart malformation. After this event, the two broke up.

On April 2, 2001 Jennifer died in a car accident, when, after being driven home after a party given by Marilyn Manson, she was called back by the singer to return to the party and drove, despite being unable to drive the car. automobile, as he had a mix of antidepressants and anesthetics in his body.

Fiancée

Keanu Reeves today is no longer alone and has found a soul mate. She is an illustrator and her name is Alexandra Grant, the woman who made the actor reborn to the point of eliminating the aura of melancholy that deeply enveloped him following the sad events of his life. A girlfriend capable of bringing to light his romantic side as a poet.

Photos yesterday and today

Keanu Reeves film

Keanu has starred in several films, all characterized by extraordinary interpretations and destined for success with audiences and critics at 360 °. Below we find the ten films that we consider the best, arranged strictly in chronological order and not by preference:

Dangerous Liaisons – directed by Stephen Frears (1988);

Point Break – Point Break – directed by Kathryn Bigelow (1991);

The scent of wild must (A Walk in the Clouds) – directed by Alfonso Arau (1995);

The Devil’s Advocate – directed by Taylor Hackford (1997);

Matrix (The Matrix) – directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski (1999);

Sweet November – Sweet November – directed by Pat O’Connor (2001);

Constantine – directed by Francis Lawrence (2005);

The Lake House – directed by Alejandro Agresti (2006);

John Wick – directed by Chad Stahelski (2014);

A Double Truth (The Whole Truth) – directed by Courtney Hunt (2016).

Heritage

According to CelebrityNetWorth the actor’s net worth would be $ 360 million and he would earn between $ 15 million and $ 20 million per film. We use the conditional as there is no actual confirmation from Keanu on the figures.

Height and weight

1 meter and 85 centimeters tall, with a weight of about 79 kg, Keanu always keeps in shape, despite having long since passed his half-century of age.

Family

His father, Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr., a geologist by profession, meets his future wife, Patricia Taylor, at a Lebanese nightclub in Beirut, where she performs as a dancer. When they realize they are expecting a baby, they decide to get married: on September 2, 1964 the couple gives birth to their first child whom they decide to call Keanu, in honor of a paternal great-grandfather, Henry Keanu Reeves. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Australia where, thanks to the money inherited from Samuel’s father, the Reeves family led a life full of comfort. A sister is also born, Kim and, initially, Samuel and Patricia spend their days full of fun and excess by using drugs.

Separation of Keanu Reeves’ parents

In order not to let her children live a life dedicated to collapse, Patricia leaves her husband and settles in Toronto. The last time Keanu saw his dad he was just over thirteen. Currently Samuel has finished serving a sentence for drug dealing in Honolulu and is living in his mother’s home, thanks to social benefits.

Becoming an acclaimed costume designer, Mom Patricia marries Paul Aaron, a Broadway director.

Dyslexia

During his high school years, Keanu changed four schools. Labeled as unintelligent, no one had noticed that his academic difficulties, in reality, were due to a reading disorder: the actor is in fact dyslexic. For this Reeves has decided to abandon his studies at 17, without ever earning a high school diploma.

Curiosities about Keanu Reeves

Let’s discover five curiosities about the Canadian actor:

to pay for acting classes in Toronto he worked as an ice-skate sharpener, lumberjack and for a year he was also an employee of a pasta shop;

he plays left handed bass and friends call him The One;

in the 90s he was part of the grunge band Dogstar;

he is fond of chess, scarab and ping-pong;

he is crazy about equestrian racing.

Genius

He donated a significant portion of the compensation received for the Matrix saga to charity and, during the filming of the film, hosted the film’s twelve motorcycle stuntmen in his home. In order to act with the major pillars of the celluloid world, the actor offers all his willingness to treat his payment downward, in order to facilitate the most illustrious colleagues: thus he allowed to hire Al Pacino neither The devil’s advocate, as well as Gene Hackman neither The reserves.

… and recklessness!

Anima always tormented in 1998 crashed into a curve while speeding in the middle of the night, headlights off, along the streets of Topanga Canyon. Moral? He spent a week in the hospital, with broken ribs, a wound to his spleen and a long abdominal scar.

Instagram by Keanu Reeves

Although there are numerous fan pages dedicated to him on Instagram, Keanu Reeves does not have an official profile.