Keanu Reeves, all career movies from worst to best!

Waiting to finally see him in action in the new chapter of the Matrix, which according to a leak should be called Matrix Resurrections, let’s retrace the career of Keanu Reeves to find out the ranking of films in which he starred according to critics, from worst to best.

As always, when it comes to identifying the opinion of the reviewers the main reference is Rotten Tomatoes, and in particular the approval rating expressed by the various critics around the world (which obviously is also conditioned by the year of release of the films) . As you can see in the list below, there is no shortage of some of Reeves’ most iconic interpretations in the Top 10 such as those of Matrix, John Wick and Speed, but in the first place we find the recent Pixar film Toy Story 4, in which the actor lent his voice to the hilarious Duke Caboom. Among the most famous flops of the actor, however, we find films such as Johnny Mnemonic, 47 Ronin and Matrix Revolutions.

Here is the complete ranking:

Loading... Advertisements

57. Generation Um … (2013) – 0%

56. In the shadow of a crime (2016) – 8%

55. Replicas (2019) – 11%

54. The Watcher (2000) – 11%

53. Johnny Mnemonic (1995) – 12%

52. Siberia (2018) – 12%

51. Two husbands for one marriage (1996) – 14%

50. Sweet November (2001) – 15%

49. 47 Ronin (2013) – 16%

48. Chain Reaction (1996) – 18%

47. Cowgirl – The New Sex (1994) – 19%

46. ​​Ultimatum to Earth (2008) – 20%

45. A Double Truth (2016) – 32%

44. The Lake House of Time (2006) – 35%

43. Matrix Revolutions (2003) – 35%

42. The night does not wait (2008) – 36%

41. Knock Knock (2015) – 36%

40. Broad Shoulders (1986) – 38%

39. Reserves (2000) – 41%

38. Hardball (2001) – 41%

37. Henry’s Crime (2011) – 42%

36. The Scent of the Wild Monster (1995) – 44%

35. Constantine (2005) – 46%

34. The Bad Batch (2017) – 46%

33. Aunt Giulia and the soap opera (1990) – 50%

32. The weight of remembrance (1988) – 50%

31. Destination wedding (2018) – 51%

30. I Will Love You … Until I Kill You (1990) – 56%

29. Bill & Ted: A Mythical Journey (1991) – 57%

28. The Gift (2000) – 57%

27. The Neon Demon (2016) – 59%

26. The Devil’s Advocate (1997) – 63%

25. A Scanner Darkly (2006) – 67%

24. Little Buddha (1994) – 68%

23. Point Break (1991) – 70%

22. Ms. Lee’s Secret Life (2009) – 70%

21. Man of Tai Chi (2013) – 71%

20. Thumbsucker (2005) – 71%

19. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) – 74%

18. To the bone (2017) – 71%

17. Anything can happen – Something’s gotta give (2003) – 72%

16. Matrix Reloaded (2003) – 73%

15. Beautiful and damned (1991) – 79%

14. Spongebob – Friends on the run (2021) – 67%

13. Bill & Ted Excellent Adventure (1989) – 81%

12. Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) – 82%

11. John Wick (2014) – 86%

10. The River Boys (1987) – 87%

9. Matrix (1999) – 88%

8. Until Maybe You Part … (2019) – 89%

7. John Wick – Chapter 2 (2017) – 89%

6. John Wick 3 – Parabellum (2017) – 87%

5. Much Ado About Nothing (1993) – 90%

4. Relatives, friends and a lot of trouble (1989) – 91%

3. Dangerous Liaisons (1988) – 93%

2. Speed ​​(1994) – 94%

1. Toy Story 4 (2019) – 97%

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with these choices? Let us know in the comments. For more insights, we leave you to the lesser-known films with Keanu Reeves to recover if you love the Matrix star.