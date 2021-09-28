Keanu Reeves, all his films coming out in the new Everyeye Plus video

After the release of John Wick 3 – Parabellum and of Bill & Ted Face the Music, Keanu Reeves he has rolled up his hands again and is working on several important upcoming projects, even if not before the end of 2021, and in our new video we want to line up all the films that will see him protagonist.

The first in temporal order is the highly anticipated Matrix 4 by Lana Wachowski, fourth chapter of the franchise dedicated to the struggle of humanity and the elect, Neo, against machines. The film will be released in theaters on December 22nd and we really can’t wait to find out what the rest of the story will be after Matrix Revolutions.

John Wick 4 directed by Chad Stahelski will then arrive on May 27, 2022, where Reeves will resume the role of the killer of the franchise for an incredible revenge from the body count presumably impressive. He will also act in the announced John Wick 5, which will come out later.

The adaptation is also recently announced film of BRZRKR, a graphic novel co-written by the same Keanu Reeves whose protagonist is an immortal who has his own face. Netflix has indeed confirmed the development of a transposition which will obviously star Reeves.

