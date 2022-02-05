Keanu Reeves also arrives on GTA, the announcement

Keanu Reeves doesn’t like video games, not as a gamer at least, but surely the actor and silent philanthropist loves to collaborate with everything new and innovative: this time it’s up to GTA. But in a somewhat transversal way that we are still sure he will like it very much.

Not everyone knows that, perhaps, Reeves owns a company that produces motorcycles. After all, in his personal history the two wheels have a particular place and have cost him, among other things, a few teeth and the conspicuous scar on his abdomen visible every time he plays shirtless for scenic reasons.

But like every centaur, the falls certainly didn’t let him pass the desire to run so much so that he now owns ArchMotorcycle, a company based and laboratory in California that produces motorcycles (not a typo). And from one of these bikes comes the tribute that Rockstar wanted to give him in GTA.

GTA, riding the Western Reever

A new bike has arrived in GTA Online that is all a program. We just needed to be called Reeves and then the flattery would have been absolute. Why the Western Reever is a concentrate of quotes to both Keanu Reeves and Cyberpunk 2077.

Already from the name that obviously refers to the actor but not only. The new bike is in fact a reworking of the famous one Arch Nazare which was born from the first collaboration between CD Projekt Red and Keanu Reeves. And with the Nazare which in turn was already a reworking of the Arch Method 143 produced by the actor’s company, the six degrees of separation between GTA Online and the beast of John Silverhand close quickly. In addition, Rockstar wanted to create its bike for GTA Online with the colors of Cyberpunk 2077: that yellow it cannot be accidental.

And if you can’t squeeze the $ 85,000 needed to order the real Arch Method 143 in carbon fiber and leather, maybe you can scrape together the nearly 2 million GTAdollars needed for Reever, available at Legendary Motorsport, a little more easily. Will we ever see a character with the features of Keanu Reeves appear? Difficult to say but it would be nice to stop at a traffic light (if you ever do it) and be joined by one of these racing cars only to realize afterwards that John was in the saddle.