Keanu Reeves also asked someone for an autograph

We are used to seeing famous people sign autographs. But do VIPs ever ask someone for an autograph? To this question he answered Keanu Reeves during an interview on CBS, in the program The late show with Stephen Colbert. The actor, now in theaters with Matrix Resurrections, revealed that he came forward with singer Lou Reed: “It was very cool. He took a piece of paper and with a blue ink pen he just wrote ‘Lou Reed’. ‘ Reeves also specified that he had asked for his autograph not for himself, but for a close friend.

But the author of Perfect day he wasn’t the only famous person that Keanu Reeves wanted to sign. He continued in the interview: “I also asked George Carlin“. The latter, who died in 2008, was one of the best known American actors and comedians. The very young Keanu Reeves starred alongside Carlin, already established and well known, in a 1989 film, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. In the plot, two young men dream of becoming famous musicians but are threatened by the father of one of them (Ted, played by Keanu Reeves) to end up in military school if they fail to pass a history exam. Then a man from the future comes to their aid, Rufus (George Carlin), who takes them for a walk in time to get to know the various historical characters on which they should take the school test.

In reality, Keanu Reeves was an admirer of Carlin and therefore asked him for an autograph. “It was really funny because he wrote me: “Dear Keanu, fuck you“. I’ve always believed that he thought it up especially for me. But then I met other people to whom Carlin had written the same sentence ». However, he was not disappointed to know that he did not have an exclusive dedication.

And how does Keanu Reeves behave when he has to sign the autograph? Again, he does not deny his reputation as an extremely kind person. Some time ago James Dator, who writes about sports on SBNation.com, remembered when, at the age of sixteen, he was a conductor in a cinema in Sydney, Australia, where Reeves was making a film. One day the actor went to the box office and as soon as the boy recognized him he tried to get a paper signed with the excuse of applying a discount on the ticket price. Reeves refused, but as soon as he realized that the other only wanted an autograph he went to the cinema bar and bought an ice cream just to have the receipt to put his signature on.