Keanu Reeves also loves Johnny Silverhand, here he is while buying gadgets

The hype that revolved around Cyberpunk 2077 it is certainly something known to all. Announced many years before the actual release, immediately generating a very strong interest from critics and players, only after the reveal of theE32019, in which the very famous was also shown for the first time Keanu Reeves as a member of the cast of the main characters, the hype around the game began to grow more and more. Today, Cyberpunk 2077 is now “old” history. The work of CD Projekt Red, despite the numerous technical problems that still afflict him, it is still a very good product that millions and millions of players have loved and are continuing to love. Among them, the well-known actor who played the role of Johnny Silverhand is an avid supporter.

As you can see from the tweet at the bottom of the article, Keanu Reeves was spotted while he was intent on purchase merchandising material inherent to the Cyberpunk 2077 brand. Not just any product, but a real one action figure of his character. Many of you will know that Keanu Reeves has openly said how much he enjoyed the game, having been able to play it before launch, and how happy he was to be part of this majestic project.

Cyberpunk 2077, released last December 10 on PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4 (PS5 via upgrade) and Xbox One (Xbox Series X / S via upgrade), it was certainly appreciated for the beautiful ideas, for the charm of the game world that the software house was able to achieve and for many other reasons, however, the criticisms from the technical side have rained in a really consistent way, so much so that Sony had to take serious measures by eliminating the version of the game from its store until it became playable and fully usable without undermining the final experience too much, a day that we are still waiting for today.