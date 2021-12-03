Keanu Reeves among the presenters, confirmed the game of the Matrix?

New news for the event The Game Awards 2021, seen that recently Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss have been confirmed as speakers and presenters during a section dedicated to them of the show, in which in all likelihood they will talk about the new film The Matrix Resurrections.

As soon as the announcement was triggered, however, some users immediately hypothesized possible links on a rumored but never ascertained inspired video game project to the new film, which should be called The Matrix Awakens.

As we had previously discussed, let’s talk about a product in Unreal Engine 5 which seems to be something between a real videogame and an interactive experience, which according to some rumors should have a mainly advertising value for the main film.

Good Keanu Reeves it is certainly not new to the world of video games, since he has recently lent his face on the occasion of Cyberpunk 2077 and consequently it does not seem so unlikely that we will be able to see the artist once again in this field.

Don’t miss it when Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss from @TheMatrixMovie join #TheGameAwards, live streaming next Thursday, December 9 at https://t.co/JhGKODahXK pic.twitter.com/lITdfwBTFc – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 3, 2021

Geoff Keighley picked up on the matter with a tweet confirming the duo’s presence for the show:

Don’t miss Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss from the movie The Matrix and join these The Game Awards, streaming live next Thursday, December 9th (December 10 02:00 CET)

Furthermore, the presence of the Matrix movie at The Game Awards 2021 is if not strange, it is still a rather curious event. This even if we must specify that the show has now reached one mass flow transcending the single videogame media, touching many other fields such as the world of cinema.

So waiting to see The Matrix Resurrections, there is therefore the possibility of witnessing some nice surprises for the fans of the brand, this December 10th at 02:00 in the morning (Italian time). As usual, however, we would like to recommend you very strongly to take the news with due pliers until official confirmation, because unfortunately it has happened several times that these potential leaks and leaks turned into a stalemate. This also and above all because we are talking about a product until now only rumored and never really confirmed.