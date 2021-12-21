Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are a special couple

Keanu Reeves, donations, motorcycles and truffles for Sandra Bullock

Keanu Reeves is an atypical star, and therefore much loved. The news about his private life seems incredible. Reeves in fact anonymously donates millions to children’s hospitals, and has given a significant portion of his earnings The Matrix to the crew members, because he thought they deserved it more. He launched a thousand memes – titled “Sad Keanu” – with a picture of him sitting sadly on a park bench. He brought Sandra Bullock champagne and truffles on a motorcycle after learning he had never tasted them before, then sat down to have his nails painted by the actress and her friend. He loves the game, martial arts, rock music and motorcycles with all the air of a lovable and kind adult geek. As a child he dressed up as Dolly Parton on the cover of Playboy, complete with bunny ears. (Yes, really.)

Keanu Reeves returns with Matrix Resurrections

In other words, Keanu Reeves he is a prince among men. In recent years his career has had a well-deserved revival – affectionately nicknamed “Keanassaince” – and it was a joy to see him back on screens, both in John Wick (the last chapter of the saga, John Wick 4 , postponed for the pandemic, should be released in spring 2022), both in Matrix Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the cult science fiction film (in cinemas from 1 January). Given his reluctance towards stardom, however, Reeves’ love life has often been shrouded in mystery, especially for the privacy he understandably took refuge in after the untimely loss of his partner Jennifer Syme in 2001. Aside from a few adventures (one with Sofia Coppola), Reeves has always kept his romantic side largely hidden.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The couple Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant

That was until – it was around 2011 – Reeves met the Los Angeles-based artist Alexandra Grant. They became intimate by collaborating on the art book Ode to Happiness, after which they founded X Artists Books, a publishing house specializing in art publications. And while in subsequent years the two have seen each other on a handful of occasions, their relationship was only confirmed in 2018, with mutual friend, American actress Jennifer Tilly, who revealed that they had “been dating for several years” . Since then, Keanu and Alexandra have participated together in a Saint Laurent fashion show in Malibu in 2019 – Reeves had appeared in a campaign of the house – and, a few months later, they were spotted having dinner at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, a institution in Los Angeles. In November of the same year, they then participated in the LACMA Art + Film Gala also in Los Angeles.

Also read: 25 Things You (Maybe) Don’t Know About Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at the Saint Laurent menswear show, spring summer 2020 in Malibu, June 2019. Photo: Getty Images

A couple with many things in common

So why does this relationship seem so perfect? First, according to some reports, the couple likes to sit whole afternoons talking about art, which sounds good. According to others, however, while Reeves was shooting the sequel to Matrix in Berlin, they would have fun together by having a late dinner and touring the city. Then there is the fact that they also seemingly have in common interest in spirituality, a topic that Reeves has never wanted to give a specific label to in the past, while admitting it is an important part of his life. Some have praised him for avoiding Hollywood conventions and settling down with a mate more suited to his age, even if this inevitably seems a bit patronizing. Last year, in a rare interview with Vogue, Grant pointed out that after news of her relationship with Reeves broke out, she basically called her entire phone book. She found it funny, while her first thought was: “What can come of good?”.

A life away from the spotlight

Despite the attention drawn by Reeves’ love life and the details of his relationship with Grant, the most fascinating thing – it would seem a contradiction – is precisely the palpable feeling that the couple just want to do things their own way, according to their own style. They don’t feel the need to regularly appear on the red carpet, or to make official declarations of love in interviews, or even to go out to lunch with the paparazzi at Los Angeles hotspots to confirm that their love is real. He’s as real as a young Reeves dressing up in a Dolly Parton dress on the cover of Playboy. (Honestly, that’s real!). We want what they have too, sure, but we also want them to be left alone. And may they continue to find every happiness together.

This article was originally published on Vogue America