Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant, is still great love

K.eanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant, love continues. The many who had bet on the short duration of the love story between the 56-year-old movie star and the 47-year-old artist, will now have to change their minds. Because the love between the two, who debuted as boyfriends in 2019, is booming. And it only takes a dinner to prove it.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant, dinner with friends

The two have been immortalized by the Daily Mail during a dinner in Beverly Hills with Alex Winter, co-star of the actor in the film Bill & Ted. The couple was photographed near the Spago restaurant and the images were shared on social account of the Daily Celebrity. Casual look for him, with a black blazer, jeans and a hat on his head.

She too informal, with black pants, and the much talked about white hair pulled up in a ponytail. But, above all, together: more than a year after the first red carpet together with the LACMA Art + Film gala, the actor and the artist are still a couple in love.

“A Double Truth” with Keanu Reeves and Renée Zellweger. The exclusive clip of the film

A solid bond

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant

The couple at the UNAIDS Gala in 2016. (IPA)

When it was disclosed, their love had surprised everyone: he was too sexy, she was out of the box. Yet since the actor has decided to share his life with the artist without keeping their relationship hidden, the love between the two continues. And it is precisely the small daily gestures that prove it.

Dinner with colleagues and friends is just one example. Recently, the couple has always been immortalized by Daily Mail: she accompanied him to work in Germany for the filming of Matrix 4 and, before saying goodbye, the two exchanged a tender kiss. Love, true love, is also made up of small daily gestures. And that is enough to eliminate any doubt about the feeling that binds Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


