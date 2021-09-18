Keanu Reeves and Boy George together: here’s why

Keanu Reeves and Boy George together. But what do the performer of “The Matrix” (and many other successful films) and the artist of “Karma Chameleon” have in common?

Well, the two have a common project: the film dedicated to Boy George’s life. The film should be titled “Karma Chameleon“and will tell the life of the musician and the period in which he gave birth to the famous band of Culture Club. Filming will begin in London (and apparently also in the rest of the world) this summer.

Also starring is actor Daniel Mays (“A Great Year”, “Atonement”, “We Want Sex”).

But … surprise: as revealed by the singer himself “it is said that Keanu Reeves will also be part of the project … ohh, I let the name slip away!”, But the actor will not play Boy George.

Indeed, Boy George is still looking for his interpreter: “There is only one last problem,” he revealed on social media, “quite big. Who will play my role? We are looking for a young, brave actor, from anywhere in the world, who accepts this, which will be the role of his life. It must be brilliant. I want to be really impressed “,

Who knows who will come forward …

(Photo Getty Images)