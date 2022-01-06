Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will attend The Game Awards 2021. Will we see the much talked about Matrix game?

The Game Awards 2021 will be held in just under a week and will see the participation of numerous leading personalities from the world of entertainment. Among them, it is impossible not to mention Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, protagonists of Matrix Resurrection. Their participation obviously raised the antennas to the press and fans, especially after the growing rumors about “The Matrix Awakens”.

The Matrix Awakens would in fact be the name of a video game developed on Unreal Engine 5 and set in the narrative universe of the film series. The game, discovered by some dataminers in the PSN database, has yet to be revealed. The participation of both protagonists of the highly anticipated film, however, may not be a coincidence.

After all, Keanu Reeves has not put his feet on a videogame stage since the now distant E3 2019. On that occasion, in fact, the beloved actor announced his participation in the controversial Cyberpunk 2077, showing himself as Johnny Silverhand.

Could the situation be repeated also in this 2021? Could Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have the honor of unveiling this mysterious title? We just have to wait to find out. As we said, the interest in this project is very high, also considering that a game based on the Matrix hasn’t been released for over a decade.

And what do you think, dear Gametimers? Tell us in the comments as always. In the meantime, let us remember that The Matrix Awakens isn’t the only title expected at The Game Awards 2021. In fact, among them we find also the arrival of World of Warcraft on Xbox, as well as a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West.

Furthermore The 2021 Game of the Year nominees have also been revealed, which includes some of the most important games of this year, albeit with some absences such as Forza Horizon 5 and Returnal. Apparently, though, a leak may have accidentally revealed the winner of the coveted prize!

Source: Geoff Keighley