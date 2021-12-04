News

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be in attendance at the event

The Game Awards: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss announced as presenters at the biggest gaming event of the year

With an announcement via a Twitter post, Geoff Keighley announced the presence of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to the The Game Awards 2021 as presenters. And with the confirmation of the presence of the protagonists of the imminent Matrix Resurrections to be released in cinemas 1 January 2022 during the event, according to various rumors there could also be the possibility of an announcement of the much talked about game “The Matrix Awakens”, title developed in Unreal Engine 5 and revealed a few days ago by some dataminers through the discovery from the PSN internal database.

Now we just have to wait a few days and find out if the various rumors are right or not. And would you like a Matrix game on next-gen consoles? Let us know with a comment on our social networks. Finally, we remind you that the event will take place in the night between 9 and 10 December, starting at 2.00.


