Keanu Reeves and Elon Musk have the same secret to making more money even without pay increases

Keanu Reeves is preparing for the fourth film in the saga of Matrix, where he will once again play Neo Anderson, who will somehow have to resurrect after sacrificing himself to save the world at the end of the third film.

The project is a huge one and fans of the saga can’t wait to see it, which leads us to believe that the studio behind the film (aptly titled Matrix: Resurrections) will pay any amount for his lead interpreter. Ni, because Reeves’ compensation in 2021 is almost identical to that of the 90s, when he was uncertain whether the first film would be a success. Not only that, it’s much lower than the $ 100 million Daniel Craig received as part of his deal to make the sequel to Knives Out.

Sure, “Neo’s” salary isn’t exactly low (the actor is on the list of highest paid actors), but what’s surprising is that it’s nowhere near that of Craig or The Rock, and has been stable for decades. Not bad for Keanu Reeves, who is a millionaire and earns far more than his paycheck says.

How does Keanu Reeves get rich without paying increases

According to the most recent list of the best Hollywood cachets edited by Variety, Reeves will receive between $ 12 and $ 14 million for The Matrix: Resurrections, versus the 10 he received for his first appearance as the Chosen One.

His pay remained lower than that of other actors because Keanu Reeves made a deal that allows him to earn a lot more without depending on that amount.

In this way, the actor is said to have earned about $ 200 million since the release of the first three films in the Wachowskis saga, with a technique similar to that of Elon Musk (who became the second richest man in the world). world, despite not earning a single dollar as Tesla CEO).

Reeves has a number of contractual bonuses (akin to the millionaire bonuses Musk “unlocks” with each major new milestone Tesla passes) that lead him to make a lot more money if the film does well at the box office. Matrix: Resurrections It will be released in theaters and also on HBO Max, and that means his deal could be even more tempting, ending up earning him much more than $ 12 or $ 14 million.

While you do not know exactly the extent of these bonuses, you can be sure that they are coming too John Wick 4, is something that has a profound impact on profits (because it is better to settle the matter from the beginning, than to end up with a lawsuit like the one filed by Scarlett Johansson against Disney).

Reeves makes millions even without bonuses, but if he doesn’t need to sue a studio it’s because he has applied the same system as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos for years., which is based on getting a greater reward when (your) work is well done and helps a firm (or a company, in the case of the two entrepreneurs) to grow.

Matrix: Resurrections is the last film in the saga? We don’t know, but with Reeves always well loved, it’s unlikely. Just as its economic fortune is unlikely to stop growing

PS. “Neo” can always say that he earns more than “Batman” (Robert Pattinson, in fact, received “only” $ 3 million for his new film).

Article originally published on GQ Mexico

