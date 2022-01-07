Keanu Reeves and his 18 favorite films, from A Clockwork Orange to Amadeus

During a recent interview for Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves shared his favorite Top 18 movies, including some of his roles.

In a recent interview to promote the Matrix Resurrections for a week in Italian cinemas, the actor Keanu Reeves shared a ranking of his 18 favorite films. A list that ranges in every genre, from comedy to drama, which also includes some films he starred in but above all masterpieces of the history of cinema from A Clockwork Orange to Amadeus.

The ranking is the result of an advice requested by the co-star of Matrix and interpreter of Trinity, Carrie-Anne Moss (Memento), who, reasoning with him about the films that have marked the history of cinema, asked him which films he should see with his teenage children. On the list, which Keanu Reeves later shared during an interview for Esquire, are some of the greatest masterpieces, lows and lows, in film history, including a few titles that some might consider not exactly suitable for young people. But basically, we are always talking about teenagers: nothing that cannot be held, on the contrary.

In the ranking you will find directors of the caliber of Akira Kurosawa with The seven samurai, Miloš Forman with his biopic on Mozart and the very first Luc Besson, as well as two titles by Stanley Kubrick and two by the Coen Brothers.

The Neon Demon (2016) – Nicolas Winding Refn

A Clockwork Orange (1971) – Stanley Kubrick

Rollerball (1975) – Norman Jewison

The Bad Batch (2016) – Ana Lily Amirpour

Dr. Strangelove (1964) – Stanley Kubrick

The Seven Samurai (1954) – Akira Kurosawa

Amadeus (1984) – Miloš Forman

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead (1990) – Tom Stoppard

The House (1981) – Sam Raimi

Arizona Junior (1987) – Coen Brothers

The Big Lebowski (1998) – Coen Brothers

Nikita (1990) – Luc Besson

Léon: The Professional (1994) – Luc Besson

Frankenstein Junior (1974) – Mel Brooks

High Noon and a Half (1974) – Mel Brooks

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) – Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones

The Ice-Eyed Texan (1976) – Clint Eastwood

Mad Max 2 – Interceptor: The Road Warrior (1981) – George Miller

Also on the list is the history of comedy, from Mel Brooks to Monty Python. And finally more horror films, old and new, like the first timeless cult of the trilogy of evil Dead by Sam Raimi and the The Neon Demon by Nicolas Winding Refn in which Reeves also took part.

