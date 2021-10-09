“Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne are my heroes”

Michael B. Jordan at the age of 13 he took part in Hardball, the 2001 film directed by Brian Robbins and right here, he had the opportunity to meet Keanu Reeves. The beloved Canadian actor played a gambler who is forced to coach a team of troubled kids in Chicago to pay off his debts.

The Creed III director was just one of these kids and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter he admitted that working with Keanu Reeves was one of the best experiences of his life also because thanks to him he had the opportunity to also meet Laurence Fishburne, the famous interpreter of Morpheus in the Matrix.

“While we were in production, Keanu took the whole cast out to dinner and we had a chance to meet Laurence Fishburne. Even today, I remember thinking to myself in amazement: ‘I guess this is what movie stars are all about. they do: they take their cast out to dinner with other great actors. ”So much respect for Keanu and Laurence. It really was such a great time with two of my heroes.”

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves has just finished filming Matrix 4 and is already back to work on another famous saga. The actor was in fact spotted on the streets of Berlin where the production of is currently underway John Wick 4.