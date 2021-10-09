News

“Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne are my heroes”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Michael B. Jordan at the age of 13 he took part in Hardball, the 2001 film directed by Brian Robbins and right here, he had the opportunity to meet Keanu Reeves. The beloved Canadian actor played a gambler who is forced to coach a team of troubled kids in Chicago to pay off his debts.

The Creed III director was just one of these kids and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter he admitted that working with Keanu Reeves was one of the best experiences of his life also because thanks to him he had the opportunity to also meet Laurence Fishburne, the famous interpreter of Morpheus in the Matrix.

“While we were in production, Keanu took the whole cast out to dinner and we had a chance to meet Laurence Fishburne. Even today, I remember thinking to myself in amazement: ‘I guess this is what movie stars are all about. they do: they take their cast out to dinner with other great actors. ”So much respect for Keanu and Laurence. It really was such a great time with two of my heroes.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves has just finished filming Matrix 4 and is already back to work on another famous saga. The actor was in fact spotted on the streets of Berlin where the production of is currently underway John Wick 4.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
872
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
865
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
859
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
859
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
839
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
792
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
570
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top