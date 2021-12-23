Keanu Reeves and music: the actor’s favorite bands

Music played a key role in the life of Keanu Reeves since its inception. In addition to acting, he also made a foray into the world of music with his band in the mid-1990s Dogstar. Active between 1991 and 2002, the group found some success. The protagonist of the Matrix and John Wick had also talked about it in 2017 explaining how the group was born by chance. A group of friends who had started playing in a garage, writing songs and then deciding to go out and play them. The band released two albums: 1996’s Our Little Visionary and 2000’s Happy Ending. In 1996, prior to the release of Our Little Visionary, Keanu Reeves also talked about Dogstar’s music: “Our songs are a bit deceptive. They have a pop feel, but the lyrics aren’t pop. We do not copy anyone “. In the same interview, the actor revealed which are his favorite bands.

Matrix Resurrections, new video clip with Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves revealed that his favorite bands are Fugazi, The Ramones, Exploited, Discharge, the first Elvis Costello, The Clash, Violent Femmes, Joy Division, Minor Threat and Bad Brains: “These are definitely the bands I got my bones on,” explained the actor. Keanu Reeves himself explained his love for Manchester’s post-punk heroes Joy Division in a question and answers a few years ago A fan asked him what his favorite song was and he replied: “Today I’m going to choose: ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ from Joy Division!” It wasn’t the first time he mentioned the Joy Division influence. In a 2000 interview, he explained that Peter Hook of Joy Division and then of New Order is his reference bassist. “It’s kind of a bass line but a melody line,” he explained. “And a bit romantically epic, in a gothic way.” In a 1993 interview, the Matrix actor also mentioned another of his favorite bands, the American post-hardcore group Fugazi.