Keanu Reeves and photo “sad Keanu” gone viral meme

It all started from there. From that photo taken on the street in Los Angeles. Him, sitting alone on a bench. With the gaze lost in the void. And in your hand a touch of bread. In short, desolation in an image. No wonder the myth of Keanu Reeves sad man broke out on the net like a fire. The photo is the one you see above. Indeed, how sad! Yet the star has a completely different explanation. In short, things are not as they appear.

Keanu Reeves’ version

Guest of Stephen Colbert and his The Late Show, the protagonist of Matrix Resurrections (in Italian cinemas from 1 January 2022), gave an alternative version of that photo, now iconic and transformed into a viral meme. The story behind the photo is much more prosaic and less mythological than it may seem.

“Guys, I was just eating a sandwich!” Keanu Reeves said. «So you weren’t sad in the picture of the ‘sad Keanu’?», The host asks him. Apparently not. According to the actor, in that image dated 2010, he was “thinking about some things that were happening to me.” One above all, the most urgent: «I was hungry!».

Keanu Reeves, sad and unfortunate boy

The fame of a sad boy is not only given by this photo. It is above all Keanu Reeves’ backstory that makes him a melancholy character. At least apparently. His childhood was marked by his father’s drug problems. The youth from the death of his friend River Phoenix from an overdose. But it is the tragedy of the loss of his first child, who died in 1999, and his girlfriend, who crashed into a tree less than two years later, that left an indelible scar in his eyes.

The rebirth with Alexandra Grant

The foundations for the creation of the myth had been laid. The melancholy aura of the protagonist of John Wick it has only grown. Also thanks to the kindness that Keanu has always shown. There is something of the nobility of yesteryear faded into extreme gentleness. And Reeves is a champion of extreme kindness. Read what he did here.

Me while the web sighed on the indecipherable gaze of the star, Keanu Reeves amazed everyone. Presenting himself on the red carpet, after almost 20 years of very private life, with a partner. At 54, Keanu made love with the artist public Alexandra Grant. A non-trivial woman (read here everything you need to know about her). But we would not have expected anything less from him.

