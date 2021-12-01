News

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock: the “missed” couple we would have liked to see together

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves

That there has always been a friendship between Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves, co-stars of the films Speed (1994) and di The lake house of the time (2006) is now certain. Yet neither of them had ever commented on i rumors about their possible past relationship. Until a few days ago, when Sandra Bullock told Esquire who, as a couple, “could have survived”.

But really the two beautiful of Hollywood Have they never dated? “He and I can only grow up together on parallel paths, meet for a dinner, try to work together again – revealed the actress – Could I have said this if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not”. Bullock also recalled a statement he made to handsome Keanu after filming Speed, that is, that she had never dined on champagne and truffles. A few days later, while he was at a friend’s house, the actor showed up on his bike to let him try them on.

Bullock and Reeves had already talked about the possible flirtation on the sofas of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, of a great mutual feeling and desire, on the part of both, to be able to work together again on a film set. When DeGeneres revealed that Sandra had a crush on him in Speed, the actor retorted. “I didn’t know. Of course she didn’t know I had a crush on her either.” Let it be the beginning, today, of a possible at your place?


