Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock were in love, why weren’t they a couple?

Keanu Reeves, who recently turned 58, has become one of Hollywood’s favorite actors. His rise to fame continued after appearing in the film “Maximum Speed” (1994) with Sandra Bullock, with whom he radiated incredible chemistry both on screen and off. Quickly, the actors became the couple of the moment, but they never managed to finalize their romance.

When asked if something else happened between them, the answer was always no, however, in separate interviews, both admitted that they were in love with each other, but never dared to confess it.

The duo reunited in the movie “The Lake House”, 12 years later, and the chemistry between them was still intact and when Reeves was asked what it was like to work with Bullock again, he replied: “I can’t explain in words why Sandra and I have chemistry on screen or why we work well together. We just do it and I’m glad because I like him a lot as a person”.

Bullock also shared the same sentiments towards Keanu Reeves. “I am glad to work with him again. I don’t know what it is, but I love being around Keanu. I really enjoy it. He is such a good person.” So what happened, why did the actors never date if they liked each other so much.

Sandra Bullock’s version

In various interviews for Ellen DeGeneres, Reeves and Bullock revealed that they fell in love with each other while filming “Full Speed”, but neither was sure that the other was in the same synchronicity. Bullock said that she had a crush on Reeves, but she didn’t say anything because she didn’t think he felt the same way.

I think about how sweet it was Keanu Reeves and how handsome he was. It was difficult. It was really hard for me to be really serious. He was looking at me and I (he was starting to giggle)… I never went out with him. There’s something about me that I guess he didn’t like … I think we were friends for so long because we didn’t have (a sexual relationship),” he said.

Later, Bullock considered that being together as a couple would have ruined a great friendship. “Keanu is a guy who, it seems to me, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there is anyone who has something horrible to say about him,” she stated.

But their relationship didn’t have to survive anything and the actress thinks it’s for the best: “We can just grow together on parallel paths, tip our hats off and get together for dinner and try to work together. And the more time passes, the more I am amazed by the human being”.

The Keanu Reeves version

The actor revealed that he had no idea Bullock had feelings for him. “She obviously I didn’t know that I was in love with her”, Reeves told DeGeneres, who was very surprised that the actors never confessed their feelings. “I can’t believe they were both in love with each other and so scared,” DeGeneres said.

Reeves explained why the two never pursued a relationship. “We were working!”, said the actor. So Ellen De Generes recalled that the chemistry they had on screen all the time was real, to which Keanu Reeves said, “It was nice to go to work. She is a wonderful person, a wonderful actress.”

Recommended video: Britney Spears shares video dancing and crying