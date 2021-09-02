Keanu Reeves and supernatural cinema, the analysis of three films including Bram Stocker’s Dracula, The Devil’s Advocate and Constantine

Among the many Hollywood actors, Keanu Reevs (who turns 57 today) was among those who between the late 1990s and early 2000s starred in supernatural genre film. In those years the genre was very widespread and appreciated by the mass audience, as is the case with “Interview with the Vampire” (1994) with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, “The Touch of Evil “(1998) with Denzel Washington as well as “The Ninth Gate” (1999) and “Sleepy Hollow” (1999) with Johnny Depp.

Keanu Reevs has taken part in three stories of this kind but different from each other; Francis Ford Coppola’s “Bram Stocker’s Dracula” (1992), Taylor Hackford’s “The Devil’s Advocate” (1997) and Francis Lawrence’s “Constantine” (2005).

These are three different types of films; a cinematic masterpiece, a small cult of the nineties and a film first forgotten and then rediscovered in recent years.

Bram Stocker’s Dracula, a young Keanu Reeves (as Jonathan Hacker) versus Dracula

“The luckiest man to walk this earth is the one who finds true love.” (Vlad Tepes / Dracula)

It was 1992 when the young Keanu Reeves played the lawyer Jonathan Hacker in the movie “Bram Stocker’s Dracula” of the director Francis Ford Coppola. After the success of “Apocalypse Now” (1979), “The Godfather-part 1” (1972) and “The Godfather-part 2” (1974), the Italian-American filmmaker rewrites the myth of Bram Stocker’s vampire by moving away from the image, which has become a stereotype, of the prince of darkness with cloak and tailcoat as played by Bela Lungosi in 1931.

We are at the end of the 19th century and a mysterious Transylvanian count is buying real estate in central London, so the lawyer Hacker heads to Transylvania to meet the mysterious buyer after the previous lawyer, Mr. Reinfeld, became mentally ill after the previous trip …

The Dracula interpreted by Gary Oldman is the ruler Vlad Tepes III of Wallachia who denied God after discovering that his wife had committed suicide after a false letter written by the Turks, which announced the death of the Transylvanian noble. A complex personality, a man who launched a titanic challenge against God and chose darkness by becoming a vampire to overcome death (the famous phrase “Blood is life” it is pronounced when Vlad drives his sword into the cross (and drinks the blood that miraculously came out of the relic). Also to remember the look of the famous vampire is completely original, white skin and a long, hoary hair, long and dirty nails and a blood-red dress or his red armor reminiscent of the muscles of the human body designed by Japanese costume designer Eiko Ishioka.

Also in the cast Wynona Rider as Mina Murray, Anthony Hopkins in those of Abraham van Hellsing And Cary Elwes in those of Arthur Holmwood.

The film was positively received by critics and became one of the most viewed films that year and won three Academy Awards for Best Costumes, Best Makeup and Best Sound Editing while the new image of Dracula was well received by the public of the time.

The Devil’s Advocate, between literary quotes and nineties pop culture

Vanity is definitely my favorite sin. Kevin, it’s elementary. Vanity is the most natural opiate. “ (John Milton)

Loading... Advertisements

The film stars a young Florida lawyer with a big dream; become an important lawyer of a metropolis and increase one’s prestige. Here he receives the job offer with the mysterious Mr. John Milton, owner of a multinational. Here the young Kevin (Keanu Reeves) will have the opportunity to satisfy his vainglory, earn much more and together with his wife can indulge in greater luxuries. Everything takes a bad turn …

The film, which in a few years was able to use the cult title, offers several food for thought. The name Satan takes to get close to Kevin is John Milton, a quote to the famous English poet, author of the epic drama “Lost paradise“. The feelings and punishments that hit Kevin and his wife remind us of thereand punishments of the damned inflicted on Hell and described by Dante Alighieri in the Divine Comedy while the relationship between the man of the law and Satan recalls another famous character in world literature is Doctor Faustus who sells his soul to the devil in order to have eternal life (here instead it is sold for money and for social climbing). The other great literary quote is the religious text “the Apocalypse of St. John”, the city of New York is opposed to Kevin’s hometown as well as Babylon, a city of luxury and moral corruption, to the city of Jerusalem, a pious and chaste place. In short, between literary quotations, references to the social reality of those years (in the grand gala inside a hotel, Donald Trump is named among the absent guests) and analysis of human vices, the film fascinated the public by cashing in 152 million dollars according to Box Office Mojo.

Constantine, from flop to a small supernatural cult

“God looks at us like ants. He has no plans, believe me. “ (John Constantine)

Different is the case of another film starring Keanu himself, it is Constantine, directed by Francis Lawrence (future director of “I am legend” and “The Hunger Games: Girl with Fire”) and inspired by the comic book character John Constantine of Vertigo / Dc Comics.

Following the cue of the story of Garth Ennis, the story stars the well-known occult detective (played by Reeves himself) dealing with the case of the suicide of a girl, Isabel Dodson, together with the latter’s twin sister, named Angela (played by Rachel Weisz). In reality, the two do not know that the supernatural forces are returning …

Upon release in February 2005, the film did not have as much success as it was hoped for Batman Begins or V for Vendetta (released in the same year a few months later). Cost 100 million dollars (as reported by the Box Office Mojo website) the film grossed 230 million; because of the purely negative reviews and fierce criticism of the comic’s fans for the lack of fidelity (from John dark instead of blond and the story set in Los Angeles and not in London). Despite the bad premises, the film managed to become a cult in the following years. Among the reasons for the second life of the film we have the renewed fame of Keanu and the interpretations of Shia Laboeuf, as the assistant to the protagonist Chas, of Tilda Switon that shows us “An androgynous archangel Gabriel” as well as the actor and musician Peter Stormare in the role of Lucifer. The choice to represent Hell as a mirror of our world with a red sky and continuous nuclear explosions is very original, a decision desired by the director to make the appearance of Hell modern and original.

Over the years the desire of fans to see a sequel to the film has grown even if there are no concrete certainties about one possible Constantine 2. In a 2019 statement, Keanu Reeves claimed he was ready to return as Constantine while last year the screenwriter talked about his idea for the sequel: the encounter between the detective of the occult with Jesus, all told by Movieplayer during the San Diego Comic-Con at Home.

Cover image source: Everyeye Cinema