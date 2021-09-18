Keanu Reeves and that time he went out of his way to please a fan

Keanu Reeves went out of his way to get a fan autograph after visiting Australian cinemas to see a Johnny Depp movie.

Keanu Reeves did everything in order to please a fan after visiting a movie theater in Sydney, Australia, where he went to see a Johnny Depp movie. That fan was James Dator, an SBNation.com writer, who was working in the Australian movie theater at the time and told this story in a series of tweets from 2019.

Dator was 16 when he met Reeves in 2001 and hoped to get the actor’s autograph by offering him an employee discount so that Keanu would sign a document. Reeves, however, refused the discount even if in the end he still found a way to please the young writer.

Dator shared this experience on May 17, 2019, starting with a tweet that read: “In honor of John Wick 3 I want to tell you a story about Keanu Reeves. Keanu visited the cinema where I worked in Sydney in 2001. At the time he was starring in a film in the Matrix franchise.. “

Dator, who at that time was just a teenager, wanted Reeves’ autograph at all costs: “He was there to buy a ticket to see a Johnny Depp movie. I was so fucking impressed with the star that I offered him the employee discount so he would have to sign a document and I would get his autograph“, tweeted the writer.

Reeves didn’t understand why he would have to use an employee discount since he didn’t work in the cinema and, as a result, turned down Dator’s offer. The actor, however, understood that the sixteen year old wanted his autograph and found a way to satisfy him: “2 minutes later someone knocks on the door behind me which leads to the box office. I thought he was my manager but it was Keanu“James continued.

“‘I realized you probably wanted my autograph, ‘Reeves tells me. ‘So I signed this.’ And he hands me a receipt from the snack bar that he signed on the back. Then he casually throws an ice cream cone into the garbage can and goes to see the movie. At that moment I realized he had bought an ice cream cone he didn’t just want to get the receipt in order to be able to scribble his autograph for a 16 year old idiot“, concluded Dator with a tweet.