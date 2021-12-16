Keanu Reeves and the 2010 photo: “I wasn’t sad, I was hungry”

Una job disappointment? Of the pains of love? Worry about someone not doing well? None of this. For years, the people of the web have been questioned about the reason for Keanu Reeves’ distraught expression, 57, in a photo that immediately went viral.

The actor of Matrix had been photographed by the paparazzi while, with a sad expressionnibbled at a sandwich sitting on a bench. Only, looking at the ground, the actor seems really tried. As his only company, a pigeon.

Below, the photo

Keanu Reeves: “I was just eating my sandwich”

The photo, released in 2010, never had an “explanation”, but it became so well known that it earned a name, “sad Keanu“. Now, finally, it has been discovered what lies behind that image. Guest to The Late Show, television program of Stephen Colbert, Keanu Reeves candidly revealed that his contrite expression was due only to … hunger pangs!

“I swear, I was not sad, I was thinking of a few things I wanted to do», He explained laughing,« and I was just eating my sandwich! ” The explanation appeared credible to the tenant, who continued with the interview. Not before having shown the public, however, a work of the well-known cartoonist Ron Garney which has dis drawn some kind of monster, on the same bench and in the same pose as the actor.

The #sadkeanu memes spread on the web

In fact, for years the web is filled with memes – that is digital content, often humorous, which spread rapidly through the internet – that they make fun of the actor in that photo. Practically, on the bench with Keanu Reeves seems to have sat anyone (and everything): from aliens to Bernie Sanders (below, another figure on which hundreds of memes have been created), passing through a priest, who seems to confess it.

But that’s not all: there are those he recreated a world around him, in which he sits, good good, on his bench, while everything happens behind him. Or, Keanu himself was turned into cartoon, Skeletor in particular (but also in many other characters).

Not content, the web artists have dabbled in movies and photomontages. Someone even has created hardcover with the actor sitting on the bench (below), so he can hug him, or puppets with the features of Reeves (falsely) depressed.

But the figure of poor Keanu “bench” was also turned into a video game (below), and to add to the sadness a little rain was also made to fall.

With all of these meme and all this attention to his person, if Keanu was really sad, now he would have more reasons to smile!

