Keanu Reeves and the biggest regret affecting his life: “I feel in prison”

Certain regrets, we know well, can affect entire lives, even those of the stars. Keanu Reeves, for example, who will soon reprise the iconic role of Neo in the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, for years he has been fighting a battle that he is apparently unable to win, as he himself admitted in recent months in an interview with the Daily Mail: the one against smoking.

The cigarette, in the cinema, has often been traced back to an object-symbol of problematic, obscure or rebellious characters. And clearly there are many actors who, being already smokers, have lent themselves without problems or particular psychological repercussions to the scripts that required them to smoke scenes. Others, on the other hand, had to learn on set, sometimes running into a real nicotine addiction.

And this is precisely the case with Keanu Reeves, who started smoking for set needs and he was no longer able to free himself from the harmful and counterproductive vice. The first time was for Two husbands for a wedding by Steven Baigelman, comedy on the road in which Keanu stole his new wife Cameron Diaz to his brother Vincent D’Onofrio: the two then six they gave it to legs, with Detective Dan Aykroyd hot on his heels.

Ironically, then, if we think that Reeves started smoking not to amplify the torments of one of his later shady characters, by Neo di Matrix to John Wick, but in one of his most graceful and after all little known films.

At that time Reeves was thirty-two (it was 1996) and since then smoking has become a constant presence in his life, so much so that when the Daily Mail reporter asks him if there is anything he would like to give up in his life, he himself replies: “The smoke. Until I was thirty I had never even started, I got passionate about it while shooting Two husbands for a wedding And now it’s a real prison for me. But I want to stop“.

As anticipated in the film The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, they will come back Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss in the respective roles of Neo and Trinity; together with them they will be there Jada Pinkett Smith And Lambert Wilson in the shoes of Niobe and the Merovingian. The new entries of the cast are instead Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, new interpreter of Morpheus, Jessica Henwick in the role of the aforementioned Bugs e Jonathan Groff in Agent Smith’s. The cast will also be present Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt And Brian J. Smith. We also remind you that, despite the release in the United States is scheduled for December 22, The Matrix Resurrections will arrive in Italian cinemas theJanuary 1, 2022. Photo: Getty (Jason Kempin / Getty Images) Source: Daily Mail

