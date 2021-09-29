Keanu Reeves and the unsurpassable pain of the close death of the first and only daughter and of the partner, mother of the child

Who knows Keanu Reeves he knows he’s not your typical Hollywood actor. His reserved, introverted and so delicate character have led him to be greatly appreciated by a very wide range of people all over the world. The fact is that in his life there are some really too insurmountable black pages: the death of his daughter and his partner.

The death of Keanu Reeves’ daughter and partner: here’s what happened

The ability to stay out of the spotlight of the gossip world has led Keanu Reeves to be almost a mystery in the world of private sphere. In fact, the reasons why the actor, in some phases of his life, distanced himself from the world of entertainment were an enigma until he himself decided to communicate them to his audience. In particular, we are talking about the period that runs around December of 1999.

Few people know that on December 24th 1999 the actor Keanu Reeves became for the first and only time the father of a beautiful little girl named Ava Archer Syme – Reeves. Unfortunately, however, the little one she was already born dead. The little girl was born from the relationship with Jennifer Syme, which ended a few months after the baby was born. The tragedy, however, did not end there.

18 months after these events, the death of Jennifer Syme herself came out, and she became involved in a very bad car accident, April 1, 2001. The tragedy occurred when the woman was coming out of a party organized in the house of the artist Marilyn Manson. Anyone who knows the actor well knows that these are non-isolated events in his life. 5 years before all this, in fact, Keanu Reeves had to overcome even the mourning for the death of his colleague and best friend River Phoenix, which marked him very much and in a highly profound way.

