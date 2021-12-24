Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are married. “It was during Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

New York, November 24, 2021 – Keanu Reeves And Winona Ryder they married. Officially nothing turns out, but as they both claim: in the eyes of God they are joined in marriage. Reeves himself revealed it.

The involuntary marriage dates back to 30 years ago, when the two actors were making films Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992). In one scene the two they played a wedding, and even though in theory it was fictional film, the Matrix interpreter points out that it was a a real priest to celebrate the wedding in front of the camera of director Francis Ford Coppola.

But it’s not just Revees who recalled the fact, in fact in 2018 Ryder revealed to a reporter that she and Reeves they were married in Dracula, stating, “I swear to God I think we’re really married. In that scene, Francis used a real Orthodox priest. We shot the original and he did everything (ceremony, ed). I therefore believe that we are married “.

Keanu Reeves then confirmed: “We shot a wedding scene with real priests. Winona says we are (married), Coppola said we were., so I guess we’re married … under the eyes of God “, concluded the actor.