Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder: cinematic or real wedding?

The question comes directly from the protagonist who would have pronounced the fateful “yes” in front of a real priest

In recent days, the charming Keanu Reeves has remembered the beautiful moments lived on the set of the film Dracula by Bram Stoker.

Among these was the marriage to Winona Ryder in front of a real priest: “Maybe we are really husband and wife,” said the actor.

His reflection

In Francis Ford Coppola’s film, Keanu Reeves was a young and rampant lawyer, engaged to Mina, played by Winona Ryder. After many more or less unfortunate episodes, the lawyer manages to marry his sweetheart, also desired by the vampire of the story.

Fiction and reality

So here comes the wedding: “We shot the scene in the presence of real priests. Winona is convinced that we are married. Coppola also says we are married. So maybe in God’s eyes we’re really married, ”the actor said. The director, in fact, had wanted a real priest of Romanian origins on the set.

The opinion of the actress

Winona Ryder is also convinced that the marriage is valid. Currently the actor is happily engaged to the artist Alexandra Grand who has not expressed herself on these issues. Keanu Reeves will soon return to the screens with Matrix Resurrections.

