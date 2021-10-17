Keanu Reeves as Kraven? Some fans relaunch with Karl Urban

Among the fans of Spider-Man there are those who would like that Karl Urban interpreted Kraven the Hunter and this is the rumor that Sony has offered the role to Keanu Reeves. The indiscretion on the latter has bounced a lot in the last period but comes from an unreliable source and therefore it is easy to be dealing with fake news. Following roles in the Star Trek reboot on the big screen and in Dredd, Urban joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Asgardian Skurge the Executioner in Thor: Ragnarok. The actor also took on the role of Billy Butcher in The Boys. Karl Urban became a trending topic on Twitter following news that the role was being offered to Keanu Reeves. But, according to the report, Sony would not have reached a deal with the Matrix franchise star and John Wick.

Listen I love Keanu Reeves but Karl Urban would be an excellent choice to play Kraven and I’m prepared to die alone on this hill pic.twitter.com/nMM0zFo9FL – Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) February 8, 2021

Kraven’s powers come from the jungle

Kraven the hunter, whose real name is Sergei Kravinoff, is a comic book character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, published by Marvel Comics. His first appearance dates back to Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) n. 15 in August 1964. Kraven was born in Stalingrad, which is the current Volgograd in Russia. In Africa he discovers a potion that gives him powers comparable to various animals. Back in New York, he is hired by the Chameleon to capture Spider-Man. The confrontation with the latter will be continuous with the final outcome always the same, the defeat.

