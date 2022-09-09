Keanu Reeves, at the feet of Lola Flores and dinner in Atuvera

The famous Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, one of the great stars of Hollywood, has spent a few days in Jerez with some friends.

Social networks have been echoing in the last hours of the passage of the protagonist of Matrix around the city, where he has tasted its wines and its gastronomy, and in a discreet way, he has been photographed with some fans who have not been able to resist asking him for a photo with them.

The actor, director and film producer was on Wednesday night having dinner at the Bocarambo bar, as has already been published, but this past Thursday night, after a walk through Arenal and even San Pablo, he ended up having dinner at at the foot of the monument of Lola Flores and by the hand of the chef Pablo Lázaro, one of the most emerging in the province of Cádiz and who commands the kitchens of the Atuvera gastrotavern.

Reeves, of course, had a great time with his friends on the terrace of the Old Cross, and even with the occasional street singer who left him echoes of what they call flamenco. At the tables, the fusion cuisine proposals without losing the accent of Lázaro, who ended up photographing himself with such an illustrious diner in his restaurant.

The tourist route of the actor seems to have come to an end, although the same in the next few surprises appearing in new photos or in new visits to a city where other Hollywood actors like Jude Law, or the couple formed by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Last year, although outside the cinema, another American megastar was also in town around this time. In this case, the NBA player Lebron James, who arrived on his jet to visit a warehouse and even ended up selling out.