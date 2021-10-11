News

Keanu Reeves, better Matrix or John Wick? The Rotten Tomatoes of the two sagas

When we talk about Keanu Reeves one cannot help but mention the two most famous sagas of which the actor is the protagonist, namely Matrix and John Wick: but which of the two franchises has achieved the best results over the years in terms of public and critical approval?

A quick way to dispel this doubt is to take a look at Rotten Tomatoes: which of the two sagas, therefore, obtained the best overall score on the well-known review aggregator?

Let’s start with the Matrix: the three films directed by the Wachowski sisters leave with a bang thanks to the 88% approval rating of the first film of the trio, a score that falls inexorably with Matrix Reloaded 73% and above all with Matrix Revolutions, sent home with a sad 35%.

The saga on the hit man most feared by the Russian mafia is decidedly more constant: the first John Wick it boasts an excellent 86% approval rating, even improved by the 89% obtained by the subsequent John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. In short, the challenge is stops at 2-1 for John Wick: will Matrix 4 be able to even the score? We will find out only in some time! In the meantime, here are all the films with Keanu Reeves coming out soon.

