Keanu Reeves beyond the movies, the passions that not everyone remembers or knows

Rather shy, even when he was young (and had a lot of fun, but far from the paparazzi), Keanu Reeves is as faithful to his successful characters (Neo and John Wick are now starting on 3 sequels each), as to his passions. Some notes, others less (perhaps because abandoned), but all capable of making us say “Ah, Keanu, one of us” (because, after all, as an antidivo, he looks like us).

He plays bass, in fact he played it in a band

For 11 years from 1991 to 2002, Keanu Reeves played (bass and vocals) in the post-grunge band Dogstar, founded together with two friends. It wasn’t an amateur thing: he even opened concerts for Bowie! (And released 1 EP and 2 albums)

Keanu Reeves in concert with Dogstar in 1996 Kevin.Mazur / INACTIVE

He can play ice hockey

As a good Canadian, Keanu Reeves does not disdain the local counterpart – for cheering – of American football. Until he was 30, it was not uncommon to see him on the ice rink for Celebrity All Star Ice Hockey charity games

Keanu Reeves on the sidelines of a game in 1995-6 Time & Life Pictures

You are like my motorcycle!

Quite well known: Keanu Reeves still rides the bike of Matrix, which is just one piece of a rich two-wheeler collection. One thing we remembered less, however, is that even on formal occasions, between the ages of 20 and 30, wherever possible, he arrived almost on the red carpet by motorbike. A true biker, even in style.

He has probably traveled with the lightest luggage in the world for years

As an antidivo star, Reeves makes fashion without chasing it and the proof of this lies in a gray shirt that accompanied him on his path almost like a Linus blanket (although it is rather doubtful that he chose it not for personal taste but for insecurity).

Keanu Reeves in 2003 KMazur

The story of this constant is so beautiful that it deserves a separate gallery in a few days. Stay tuned!

