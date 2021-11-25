Keanu Reeves biography | MYmovies.it

Its essence, veiled by mysticism and mystery, is like a gentle breeze that rises from the oceans to spread over the swirling heights. Its name – shortened form of the Hawaiian Keaweaheulu – means, in fact, “light wind that rises (from the sea to the mountains)”.

Descendants

Keanu Reeves possesses an absolutely extraordinary genetic makeup, the result of the union between a British and a Hawaiian of Japanese-Sino-Anglo-Portuguese origin. Born in Beirut, Lebanon and, despite working in the United States, the star is a Canadian citizen.

Family

His father, Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr., a geologist by profession, meets his future wife, Patricia Taylor, at a nightclub in Beirut, where she performs as a dancer. When they realize they are expecting, they get married: on September 2, 1964 the couple gives birth to their first child whom they decide to call Keanu, in honor of a paternal great-grandfather, Henry Keanu Reeves. Shortly after his birth, the little boy moves with his parents and sister Kim to Australia: here, thanks to the money inherited from Samuel’s father, the Reeves family leads a life full of comfort. Initially, Samuel and Patricia spend their days full of fun and excess by even using drugs. Made aware of the danger she is facing, the woman says goodbye to that standard of living, placing an either-or to her husband who, however, is now addicted to drugs. For the sake of her children, Patricia moves to Toronto, leaving her husband to her fate. The last time Keanu saw his dad he was just over thirteen. Currently Samuel has finished serving a sentence for drug dealing in Honolulu and is residing in his mother’s home, thanks to social benefits.

Having become an acclaimed costume designer, for the likes of Alice Cooper and Dolly Parton, mother Patricia marries Paul Aaron, director of Broadway. Afterward, Keanu’s mother will take the altar a few more times: with rock promoter Robert Miller and hairdresser Jack Bond.

Born for the stage

With a star stylist mom and a director as stepfather, Reeves is weaned on bread and showbisness.

Already at the age of nine, the boy appears on the stage of the Damn Yankees in a video production of the hair metal band.

In Canada, he attended the Jesse Ketchum Public School and then enrolled at De La Salle College: he began to suffer from dyslexia. Here, the teenager stands out by playing ice hockey as the team’s official goalkeeper. His skill is such that he earns the nickname “The Wall”. He is designated “best player of the school”, a title that opens the door to a professional career in hockey. However, also persuaded by his stepfather Paul , the young man decides to give up his sporting ambitions to shine under the limelight. He therefore drops out of college for the Ontario High School for the Performing Arts. Now on his 17th birthday, the boy stops going to high school by giving up his diploma. His life is now divided between acting studies, stage performances and occasional jobs such as, ice skate sharpener, lumberjack, and superintendent of a pasta shop in Toronto. At the dawn of the eighties, the child flies to the United States of America.

Career in Hollywood

Having landed in the Mecca of Cinema, the budding artist hires an agent who, judging his name too exotic, decides to have him accredited as KC Reeves.

Thus he shoots a commercial for Coca-Cola and, in 1985, he made his TV debut appearing in the detective series Night Heat and in the film Group therapy. On the big screen he makes himself noticed, sliding quickly on the ice, in the hockey-movie Broad shoulders, getting weed from a psychopath Dennis Hopper The River Boys and courting a virginal Uma Thurman there Dangerous Liaisons. Between 1989/90, Keanu stands out as a lazy high school student who travels through time in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventureand proposing himself as a gazed killer in I will love you … until I kill you.

Savoring success

1991 sees him infiltrate the gang of robbing surfers, camped by Patrick Swayze, in Point Break and to make ends meet as a gigolo, along with a narcoleptic River Phoenix, in Beautiful and damned.

Twelve months later, the actor gets his blood sucked by an orgy of sensual vampires in Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Planetary fame

The acclaim of the public comes by embodying Prince Siddartha for Bernardo Bertolucci, in Little Buddha and racing at full speed as Special Agent Jack Traven in the action Speed.

Between 1997/03, the star reached the peak of a stratospheric popularity by venturing into it The devil’s advocate, alongside a Luciferian Al Pacino, and stepping into the prodigious guise of the computer Messiah Neo, the predestined hero of the sumptuous futuristic trilogy signed by the Wachowski Brothers: Matrix.

Other films

Subsequently, Reeves is a doctor who loses his mind to a screenwriter such as Diane Keaton in the romance Anything could happen, takes shape under the seraphic form of Constantine, prophetic fantasy directed by Francis Lawrence, and is retouched with digital graphic animation (thanks to a process known as Interpolated rotoscoping) in sci-fi A Scanner Darkly – A dark peer, where he plays a narcotics cop. Between 2008/09 we find him investigating within the public security department in which he practices, in the corrupt thriller The night does not wait.

Here he is, also, in the role of android in Ultimatum to Earth, remake of the science fiction work of the same name dated 1951, as well as that of Robin Wright Penn’s lover in Pippa Lee’s private life. His appearances at the cinema are more and more sporadic, but he will work on Knock Knock by Eli Roth and recently a The Neon Demon by Nicolas Winding Refn. In 2017 he returns as the protagonist of John Wick – Chapter 2, and in 2019 in John Wick 3 – Parabellum. But the role he is highly anticipated for is that of Neo in The Matrix 4 (2021).

Hobby

Nicknamed “The One” by his friends, the star plays bass (he’s left-handed): in the 90s he was part of the grunge band Dogstar and, more recently, made himself heard in the Becky group. He prefers the punk rock of the Ramones, the Sex Pistols and the Clash. He is fond of chess, scrabble and table tennis.

He loves motorcycling, surfing, football, soccer and, of course, ice hockey. In her spare time, she indulges in reading and ballroom dancing. Finally, he is crazy about equestrian racing.

Generosity and recklessness

Keanu stands out from the other protagonists of the star system for his altruism. He donated a significant portion of the compensation received for the saga to charity Matrix. During filming, he hosted the twelve motorcycle stuntmen from the film in his home. In order to act with the major pillars of the celluloid world, the actor offers all his willingness to negotiate the amount of his payment, in order to facilitate the most illustrious colleagues: thus he allowed to hire Al Pacino in The devil’s advocate, as well as Gene Hackman ne The reserves. Indocile and tormented, the star, in May 1993, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Then, in 1998, while speeding in the middle of the night, with the headlights off, along the streets of Topanga Canyon, the star crashes into a curve. He spends a week in the hospital, with broken ribs and a wound to his spleen. He has a long abdominal scar left from that bad experience.

Kissed by bad luck

The events that characterized its existence were often marked by misfortunes.

In 1993, Keanu loses his best friend, River Phoenix, who was found dead from an overdose at the exit of the Viper Room on Sunset Boulevard.

In December 1999, the baby girl expecting from his fiancée – director David Lynch’s assistant Jennifer Syme – was born lifeless a few days before the date of delivery: she should have been called, Ava Archer. This tragedy undermines their relationship, even if the two remain in contact.

On the night of April 2, 2001, while returning from a party given by Marylin Manson, Jennifer is killed in an accident when her Jeep Cherokee collides with a tree: she had a deadly mix of antidepressants and anesthetics in her body. . Now, rest peacefully next to her little daughter in Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

Since then Reeves hasn’t had any love story anymore, just a lot of rumors of alleged flirtations that he always denied. As if that weren’t enough, his sister Kim, to whom he is very attached, suffers from a severe form of leukemia.