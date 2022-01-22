Keanu Reeves birthday: the actor celebrates 57 years

The beauty of cinema is that for us that boy will always remain there. The one who fights waves and crime on the surfboard in Point Break. The one that Shakespeare reads with Kenneth Branagh in Much ado about nothing. The romantic one of The scent of wild must. Or, again, the Neo of Matrix and the avenger of John Wick. It seems incredible, yet today Keanu Reeves turns 57 years old.

Keanu Reeves, the gentle star

Few actors have been able to keep the affection of fans intact for so many years having such a fluctuating career. There is no one who speaks ill of Keanu Reeves, born in Beirut, Lebanon on September 2, 1964, but raised in Toronto, Canada. His ways (the result of the British upbringing imposed on him by his English mother), of speaking and interacting with others – strangers and fans in mind – have made him a legendary creature. We told you about them here, Keanu’s 10 iconic moments that we will never forget.

From The Matrix Resurrection to John Wick: Chapter 4

There is no point in making a list of the best films by Keanu Reeves. They are so different from each other that each of us has our favorite. We can, however, give the next appointments with him. In a few days the trailer for Matrix 4 will arrive. Which, Warner Bros has made official after months of uncontrolled rumors, will be titled The Matrix Resurrection. It goes without saying that the anticipation for this new film in the saga is growing dramatically. As well as the one for the new film by John Wick, simply titled Chapter 4. And that Reeves is shooting in Japan, Germany and France. However, the arrival in cinemas (and perhaps also in streaming), is not expected before 2022.

Rebirth with love for Alexandra Grant

And to say that all seemed lost. Because until 2014, the year of the first John Wick, Keanu Reeves’ career seemed destined to fade away. Thus the network created the myth of a good, kind, lonely, sad and always beautiful actor. All true? Maybe not. But it is undeniable that, especially in the last couple of years, the actor has found the polish of the past. And this rebirth is indeed thanks to some successful and successful films. But she also has the name and surname of an exceptional woman: Alexandra Grant.

Dubbed “the internet boyfriend”, Reeves has been dating artist Alexandra Grant for a few years now. Shy, tender and in love. Alexandra and Keanu are one of the Hollywood couples we like the most. Maybe because they don’t seek the photographer’s lens at all costs. Maybe because they don’t chase the stereotype of the perfect red carpet glam couple. They prefer to slip away into the dark of night hand in hand, leaving the Matrix set in San Francisco behind, for example.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra’s book of poems

Since he’s been with her, the aura of melancholy that has always surrounded Keanu seems to have disappeared. On the contrary. She brought out her most romantic side. The one who writes poetry. Indeed, that’s how they fell in love: he, the poet, she the illustrator of his visions. She said they had known each other for a long time when, in 2011, they published Ode to happiness. A kind of joyful guide to get out of depression, which related his poems with her drawings. Never has a title been more auspicious for them. “That book was born as a surprise of mine for Keanu, a private gift. All our friends present on that occasion started laughing when I gave it to them. And they told us “publish it!”. That’s how we started ». In short, Grant did something that seemed impossible: we liked it even more.

The tragedy: the death of his daughter and girlfriend

Kindness and mystery are, in the ethereal figure created by the myth, linked to a true and tragic event. Which the actor hardly ever talks about. But that profoundly marked his life. Death of his daughter and girlfriend. In the late 1990s, Keanu had met Jennifer, who was then working as an assistant to the director David Lynch. Love at first sight and the arrival of a little girl: life seemed perfect. Unfortunately, the couple’s daughter, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, was born dead at 8 months on December 24, 1999. Since that time, Syme and Reeves’ life has never been the same. Shortly after their romance ended, Jennifer died in a car accident. He was returning to the drug and alcohol party at the house of Marilyn Manson. From which she had just been taken away by some friends, worried about her excesses. A crash into other parked vehicles – death was instant. More alcohol and other drugs in the car.

As expected, Keanu Reeves was also crushed by these events. To which he has made very rare references over the last 20 years. “Pain changes shape, but it never ends,” he said in an interview with Parade. “People have a misconception that you can face it and say, ‘It’s gone, and I’m better.’ They are wrong. When the people you love are gone, you are alone. ” Keanu Reeves, however, is no longer alone today. With him there is Alexandra Grant.

