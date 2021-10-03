Keanu Reeves, birthday wishes from Marvel drive fans crazy: what’s underneath?

Thursday 2 September is the fifty-seventh birthday of Keanu Reeves, and many on the web, including followers, colleagues and famous people, have written him a message of good wishes. It did not go unnoticed, among many others, a post by Marvel UK & Ireland, which celebrates the career of the John Wick actor.

The post caught the attention of fans of Keanu Reeves, and the fact that it was removed shortly thereafter only added to the mystery and sparked a number of theories. As we can also see in the tweets at the bottom of the news, for many the wishes of Marvel represent an unequivocal indication of the imminent entry of the star into the MCU.

There are those who, like the user @prcowboys, believe that there is “a hidden meaning” in the infamous post, and manifests his love for Keanu Reeves “in every single role, as well as as a person “. Someone else, on the other hand, finds it very strange that Marvel UK dedicate a post to the Matrix actor for his birthday. “Maybe they know something we do We do not know yet. “

Meanwhile, filming of John Wick 4 is underway in three countries. We still don’t know if there really is the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the professional future of Keanu Reeves, but some time ago Kevin Feige, said he had discussed on several occasions with the star any projects. “We don’t know if and when he will join the MCU, but we would really like find the right way to do it. “