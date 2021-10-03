News

Keanu Reeves, birthday wishes from Marvel drive fans crazy: what’s underneath?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Thursday 2 September is the fifty-seventh birthday of Keanu Reeves, and many on the web, including followers, colleagues and famous people, have written him a message of good wishes. It did not go unnoticed, among many others, a post by Marvel UK & Ireland, which celebrates the career of the John Wick actor.

The post caught the attention of fans of Keanu Reeves, and the fact that it was removed shortly thereafter only added to the mystery and sparked a number of theories. As we can also see in the tweets at the bottom of the news, for many the wishes of Marvel represent an unequivocal indication of the imminent entry of the star into the MCU.

There are those who, like the user @prcowboys, believe that there is “a hidden meaning” in the infamous post, and manifests his love for Keanu Reeves in every single role, as well as as a person “. Someone else, on the other hand, finds it very strange that Marvel UK dedicate a post to the Matrix actor for his birthday. “Maybe they know something we do We do not know yet. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Meanwhile, filming of John Wick 4 is underway in three countries. We still don’t know if there really is the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the professional future of Keanu Reeves, but some time ago Kevin Feige, said he had discussed on several occasions with the star any projects. “We don’t know if and when he will join the MCU, but we would really like find the right way to do it. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

936
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
840
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
827
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
776
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
730
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
726
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
721
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
717
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
710
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top