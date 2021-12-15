Keanu Reeves celebrated his birthday on the set of John Wick, he gave the gift!

The generosity and kindness of Keanu Reeves is well known, but it will surprise you even more to know what the actor “did” while he was on the set of John Wick 4 and even on the day of his own birthday: he gave a gift to a colleague! Meanwhile, Reeves is preparing for the theatrical release of the expected Matrix Resurrections.

The person concerned told it, or Lance Reddick who plays Charon in the John Wick franchise. Apparently, in an interview granted to Uproxx, Reddick recounted what happened to him on set while it was Keanu Reeves’ birthday, with the latter showing up on the day his character was on stage for give him a note with some very kind words written on it about his commitment and his character.

Reeves had no scenes that day but he still showed up on set with his girlfriend on his birthday to give his colleague a gift: “He had never done this before, but he handed me a note thanking me for what I was able to give to the character in these films. And he wanted to give me the ticket in person. I will never forget it, now I start to cry…“.

In addition to finding him in John Wick 4, we will see Reddick again in the Netflix series on Resident Evil in the role of Albert Wesker and recently he ended his commitments on the set of the Amazon series. Bosch. The actor will also be in the cast of the new film directed by Danny DeVito, titled St. Sebastian and due out in 2022.

The release of John Wick 4 is set for May 27, 2022. Before that though we will see Keanu Reeves in Matrix Resurrections, out on New Year’s Day in Italian cinemas.