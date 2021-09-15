Keanu Reeves coming to the MCU? A tweet from Marvel bodes well

The famous star of the Matrix trilogy, Keanu Reeves, recently celebrated his 57th birthday receiving a large number of greeting messages on social networks. But one in particular caught the attention of users: the English and Irish division of Marvel has in fact published a tweet where it paid homage to the American actor, wishing him good wishes.

Even though the tweet was deleted soon after it was posted, some users managed to catch it and then reload the content on the various social platforms, thus making Keanu and Marvel fans enthusiastic.

Will Keanu Reeves join the MCU? Marvel president confirms

It has been a long time in fact that there is talk of a possible collaboration between Reeves and the American company, for example it was speculated that Keanu could become the protagonist of the Moon Knight series, but currently the actor has not yet participated in any film belonging to the MCU.

Nevertheless, Marvel President Kevin Feige had confirmed in 2019 that Keanu would sooner or later join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, declaring:

“We talk to him almost every time we have to make a movie. We talk to him about when and how he might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we really want to find the right way to do it. “

It should also be noted that having an actor like Keanu Reeves in his productions is a great source of pride for Marvel, being Reeves one of the most famous and loved performers globally, also because of his noble character and always ready to help others.

Fans are already starting to think about the possible role of Reeves

Being primarily a question of “when” Keanu Reeves will join the MCU, and not “if”, his numerous fans have begun to speculate on the possible role the actor could play in the near future. by posting a series of really enthusiastic tweets.

